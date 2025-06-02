Robert Kiyosaki: Over this summer billions will rush into gold, silver, and Bitcoin

In a recent tweet, bestselling author and financial educator Robert Kiyosaki, known for his influential book Rich Dad Poor Dad, shared renewed concerns about the state of the global economy. With decades of experience and a large global following, Kiyosaki often uses his platform to caution investors - and this time, his message is drawing attention once again.
Do not say I didn’t warn anyone. As predicted in my book Rich Dad’s Prophecy (2013) the biggest crash in history is coming.I am afraid that crash time is now and through this summer.Unfortunately, millions, especially my generation of boomers will be wiped out when the…— Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 2, 2025
Kiyosaki's forecast aligns with his earlier predictions in Rich Dad’s Prophecy, where he anticipated a significant market downturn. He expressed concern that millions, particularly Baby Boomers, could face substantial financial losses as stock, bond, and real estate markets decline. However, he also highlighted potential opportunities for proactive investors, stating, "The good news is millions who are proactive may become extremely rich."
Market Dynamics and Investment Strategies
Amidst these predictions, Kiyosaki emphasizes the importance of diversifying investments into tangible assets. He specifically advocates for silver, describing it as "the biggest bargain today," noting that its current price is approximately 60% below its all-time high. As of June 2, 2025, silver is trading at around $33.32 per ounce. In contrast, gold is nearing record highs, with prices exceeding $3,300 per ounce, and Bitcoin has surpassed $100,000, reaching approximately $104,791.
Kiyosaki's strategy involves acquiring physical silver, advising against investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and instead opting for direct ownership of the metal.
Expert Perspectives on Precious Metals
Market analysts have observed a growing interest in precious metals amid economic volatility. Despite gold's surge to record levels, silver has not experienced a proportional increase, maintaining a historically high gold-to-silver price ratio of approximately 100:1. This disparity suggests that silver may be undervalued relative to gold. Factors contributing to this include silver's dual role as both an industrial metal and a store of value, as well as recent supply deficits.
Furthermore, Bitcoin's performance has been notable, with analysts forecasting its price could reach between $180,000 and $250,000 by the end of 2025, driven by increased institutional adoption and favorable market conditions.
Robert Kiyosaki's warnings and investment recommendations come at a time of heightened economic uncertainty. His emphasis on silver as a strategic investment reflects broader market sentiments that favor tangible assets over traditional financial instruments. As investors navigate potential market downturns, Kiyosaki's advice to "get richer" by investing in undervalued assets may resonate with those seeking to protect and grow their wealth in challenging times.
