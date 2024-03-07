EU: Israel stoking tensions by authorizing plans for 3,500 settler homes

Israel is ratcheting up tensions ahead of the holy month of Ramadan by authorizing plans for 3,500 new West Bank settler homes, the European Union said on Thursday.“The expansion of settlements is completely inconsistent with ongoing efforts to reduce tensions, which is even more important ahead of the upcoming religious festivities of Ramadan, Pessah, and Easter,” its spokesperson Peter Stano said.He spoke after the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria met Wednesday for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war and authorized plans for new homes in the settlements of Ma’aleh Adumim, Efrat, and Kedar.
It’s a step that comes as Israel is increasingly at odds with the international community and its allies over the Israel-Hamas war.
Israel advancing construction in light of terrorist attack
Israel announced it would advance the homes in the aftermath of the February 22 terror attack against motorists caught in traffic as they waited at a checkpoint into Jerusalem, located not far from the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement.
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party) announced the advancement of the units through his second role as a Minister in the Defense Ministry, where he has oversight on settlement construction.He said, “Our enemies want to hurt us and weaken our hold on the land, so our message is the opposite. The State of Israel will continue to grow and develop in all its territory. The settlements will continue to grow, prosper, and flourish,” he stated.Smotrich noted the announcement came as he marked the completion of this first year with authority over civilian matters in Judea and Samaria, including building.In this last year, he said, plans for 18,515 settler homes were advanced. In addition, he said, his office in the Defense Ministry is advancing the regulation of outposts, land status declarations, and moves to better protect the roads and Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria.Today, everyone understands that the presence of Jewish communities helps secure Israel, and where such communities are absent, then monstrous terrorists threaten the state.“Judea and Samaria settlements are Israel's safety belt,” he stressed.The left-wing group Peace Now stated that a “good year for the settlers = a bad year for Israel.”Thousands of Israelis have been evacuated from their homes on the country’s northern and southern border, the group said.Israeli hostages are held in “hellish” conditions in Gaza, and the economy is falling apart while the government is promoting steps to deepen the conflict and continue the bloodshed rather than planning for a future of peace and security, Peace Now stated. The European Union called on Israel to “reverse” the decision as it reiterated that “settlements are illegal under international law and constitute an obstacle to peace, as they threaten the two-state solution.”US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, “Settlements continue to be a barrier to peace. These settlements continue to be inconsistent with international law. And so the point that we will make to the Government of Israel is that these settlements don’t just harm the Palestinian people, but that they ultimately weaken Israel’s security and weaken the prospects for a lasting agreement that would provide real peace and real security for the Israeli people.”