EU: Israel stoking tensions by authorizing plans for 3,500 settler homes

Israel is ratcheting up tensions ahead of the holy month of Ramadan by authorizing plans for 3,500 new West Bank settler homes, the European Union said on Thursday. “The expansion of settlements is completely inconsistent with ongoing efforts to reduce tensions, which is even more important ahead of the upcoming religious festivities of Ramadan, Pessah, and Easter,” its spokesperson Peter Stano said. He spoke after the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria met Wednesday for the first time since the start of the Israel-Hamas war and authorized plans for new homes in the settlements of Ma’aleh Adumim, Efrat, and Kedar.

Israel advancing construction in light of terrorist attack

It’s a step that comes as Israel is increasingly at odds with the international community and its allies over the Israel-Hamas war.

Israel announced it would advance the homes in the aftermath of the February 22 terror attack against motorists caught in traffic as they waited at a checkpoint into Jerusalem, located not far from the Ma’aleh Adumim settlement.