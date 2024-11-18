Planning Administration CEO: 'Periphery no longer exists in modern planning terms'

"The word 'periphery' is no longer in use," stated Rafi Elmaliach, CEO of the Planning Administration, during an interview with Ofer Petersburg at the conference marking 30 years of Bank of Jerusalem's real estate sector.

"This is especially true following Israel's strategic plan launched four months ago. We created a new layer of planning that establishes 'functional spaces.' We examined the unique features of each area and enhanced them, providing accessible services such as employment and infrastructure in those areas, so that the same level of services available to residents in central Israel will also be available to those in the North and South."

Elmaliach also expressed enthusiasm about the development in southern Israel: "This week, we approved an additional 8,000 housing units in Dimona and 6,000 units in Ofakim. We are talking about tripling and even more, the size of communities in the South. These areas are becoming the new high-demand zones in Israel. For example, Karmit Gat transformed Kiryat Gat into a high-demand area a decade ago. Visitors today are amazed at the change."

Regarding urban renewal in the South and North, Elmaliach is optimistic. "There are now urban renewal projects in Kiryat Gat, Ashkelon, Dimona, Nahariya, Shlomi, and Kiryat Shmona. These are places we never imagined would attract developers to promote urban renewal projects just five years ago."

During the interview, Elmaliach reviewed the measures the Planning Administration advanced during the war, including decrees for establishing residential neighborhoods and educational buildings for evacuees in the North and South, construction under permit exemptions, and exemption from planning and permitting processes for building reinforced security rooms (Mamad) in structures up to two stories.

"Our role is to create a vision and a long-term outlook," he said. Consequently, we promoted a strategic plan for Israel for the year 2050, designed to address the needs of a country that is expected to double its population" .

On the duration of building permit processes in Israel, the Planning Administration CEO replied: "We constantly listen to the field and to developers to understand where we can improve. This year, we have promoted many dramatic steps in the permitting field. The year 2025 will be focused on streamlining permits." Construction in Dimona, March 2024 (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

Additionally, Elmaliach referred to the self-licensing reform, which became mandatory in early November, allowing a certified architect to act on behalf of the local authority and issue permits. "In just the last two months, 60 certified architects have been accredited, in addition to 60 accredited in the two years leading up to the reform becoming mandatory. I believe that as self-licensing demonstrates significant time-saving for developers, we will see more architects certified for this process."