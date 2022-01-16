The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Zichron Ya’acov’s Zamarin hotel goes keyless

The hotel, located in an ancient Templar-style building for preservation, can send, cancel and update virtual keys from anywhere.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 16, 2022 20:46
Zamarin Hotel and Spa, Zichron Ya'acov (photo credit: Aviv Kroot)
Zamarin Hotel and Spa, Zichron Ya'acov
(photo credit: Aviv Kroot)
Zichron Ya’acov’s Zamarin boutique hotel recently installed electronic access control systems provided by Assa Abloy Israel, which will allow guests to enter their rooms via smartphone.
The hotel’s management software allows authorization to be sent directly to the customer’s smartphone and eliminates the need for them to go to the front desk. The hotel elevator has also been upgraded to operate via smartphone.
“The use of the mobile phone app is convenient and secure, and there is no need for physical keys or cards,” according to Oren Avigdor, CEO of Assa Abloy. 
The hotel, located in an ancient Templar-style building for preservation, can send, cancel and update virtual keys from anywhere.
By reducing the use of plastic cards, the hotel is also protecting the environment.


Tags hotel business plastic
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by