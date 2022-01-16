Zichron Ya’acov’s Zamarin hotel goes keyless

Zichron Ya’acov’s Zamarin boutique hotel recently installed electronic access control systems provided by Assa Abloy Israel, which will allow guests to enter their rooms via smartphone.

The hotel’s management software allows authorization to be sent directly to the customer’s smartphone and eliminates the need for them to go to the front desk. The hotel elevator has also been upgraded to operate via smartphone.

“The use of the mobile phone app is convenient and secure, and there is no need for physical keys or cards,” according to Oren Avigdor, CEO of Assa Abloy.

The hotel, located in an ancient Templar-style building for preservation, can send, cancel and update virtual keys from anywhere.