The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Percepto drones to be used in Delek US oil refineries

Percepto's project enables Delek US to operate its drones without a pilot to maintain line of sight with the drone, meaning operators located in the control room can easily manage the drone.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 1, 2022 00:34
One of Percepto's BVLOS drones in action. (photo credit: PERCEPTO)
One of Percepto's BVLOS drones in action.
(photo credit: PERCEPTO)

Drone-based inspection company Percepto, which provides a drone and AI solution for the monitoring of industrial sites, was approved as a partner on Israeli energy company Delek’s US-based refineries on January 26.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) approved Percepto’s “Beyond Visual Line of Sight” (BVLOS) project for the internal inspection and monitoring of Delek US Holdings’ refineries in Tyler, Texas and El Dorado, Arkansas, making Delek US’s refineries among the first US energy companies to receive such an approval.

The BVLOS project enables Delek US to operate its drones without a pilot to maintain line of sight with the drone, meaning operators located in the control room can easily manage and monitor pre-scheduled fully autonomous drone missions. This improves the speed of the drone inspections and enables Delek to remain flexible with drone operations, as they do not need to hire a specific technician to operate the drone.

“Percepto’s end-to-end system supports our environmental, social and governance goals to deliver safe and reliable autonomous drones that can be operated remotely while in compliance with US FAA regulations,” said Delek senior vice president of business transformation Grigor Bambekov.

“By working in partnership with Percepto, Delek US is gaining more effective, efficient, reliable, and profitable utilization of its assets through the next generation of Industry 4.0 drone ecosystems.”

Ariel Avitan (R), Chief Commercial Officer, and Dor Abuhasira, CEO and co-founder of Israeli company Percepto, pose for a photograph next to the company logo at their offices in Modiin, Israel, December 1, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)Ariel Avitan (R), Chief Commercial Officer, and Dor Abuhasira, CEO and co-founder of Israeli company Percepto, pose for a photograph next to the company logo at their offices in Modiin, Israel, December 1, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

One of Israel’s largest companies, Delek’s critical infrastructure projects in Israel include water desalination plants, energy investments and power plants. Percepto, whose BVLOS AI was listed in TIME magazine’s 100 Best Inventions of 2021, has previously worked with international companies, such as Florida Power and Light, Koch Industries and Verizon.

“This approval to use autonomous drone technology is a huge step forward towards cleaner and safer refineries within the oil and gas industry,” said Percepto CEO Dor Abuhasira.

“Congratulations to Delek US for being pioneers in digital transformation, and implementing new procedures within an industry that has been seeking new solutions to old problems.”



Tags startup business hi-tech technology israel business delek group Artificial intelligence start-up drone
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by