Bennett to push for Palestinians to join Israeli hi-tech sector

Speaking at the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv, Bennett said he would seek to integrate, "Palestinians in Ramallah primarily, but not only."

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 3, 2022 11:31
PRIME MINISTER Naftali Bennett addresses the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem last week.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Thursday that he will be pushing to get more Palestinians involved in the Israeli hi-tech sector.

Speaking at the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv, Bennett said he would seek to integrate, "Palestinians in Ramallah primarily, but not only. My instruction to the government is to make it smooth so they [Palestinians] can work in Israeli hi-tech. We'll see. I don’t know if it will work, but I am certainly interested in trying."

He also said he would encourage both the Haredi and Israeli-Arab sectors to go into hi-tech and cyber, noting an upcoming bill to facilitate Haredim going into the work sector, even if it means giving many of them exemptions from serving in the IDF.

Bennett also made several other waves in his appearance, in one instance indirectly confirming Iran's attack on Israel's water sector in April 2020.

In another statement, he revealed that the Israeli government had warned a specific company that it knew it would be cyber attacked and that the company did not respond fast enough to the warning, and was hacked.

A woman walks near high-rise buildings in the hi-tech business area of Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)A woman walks near high-rise buildings in the hi-tech business area of Tel Aviv (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

In prior statements, former Israel National Cyber Directorate chief Yigal Unna has accused both Hillel Yafe Medical Center and the Atraf website for LGBTQ dating of responding slowly to warnings to defend themselves and for faulty cyberdefense.

Hillel Yafe and the Atraf website rejected these charges, but Bennett seemed to confirm Unna's version, without naming the specific companies. 

The prime minister also seemed to support NSO Group, without mentioning it by name, when asked about Israel's responsibilities in the world.

He said that both cyber offense and defense were crucial to Israeli security and that even a rifle was dangerous if misused, but crucial if used in self-defense.

Bennett said that Israel should be thoughtful about sharing certain cyber capabilities globally.

At the same time, Bennett said that Israel has started to share real-time cyber intelligence about malicious cyber attacks with other countries to help them and itself in defeating such attacks standing shoulder to shoulder.



