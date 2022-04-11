Viz.ai showcases the heavy investment in AI-driven medtech

The vast spectrum of use-cases for artificial intelligence is still being explored by innovators around the world - while the applications range from farming to customer care, one field which has particularly benefited from AI is medical technology, which has enjoyed heavy support from investors over the last decade. One such example of that investment is Viz.ai, an AI-powered disease detection and care coordination platform which has raised a $100 million funding round led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners.

The new funds will be used to support Viz.ai’s significant growth trajectory, expand the Viz Platform to detect and triage additional diseases, and grow its customer base globally; the current number of hospitals using the Viz Platform has recently passed 1,000 mark, with millions of patients served. Notable customers include Mount Sinai Health System, HCA Healthcare, UPMC, and CommonSpirit Health.

Viz.ai connects radiologists, emergency physicians, and primary care practitioners with the optimal specialists for a given disease, better facilitating care coordination and ensuring optimized and consistent care.

“Viz.ai is committed to helping patients get better, faster and more equitable access to life saving treatments,” said Chris Mansi, MD, Viz.ai co-founder and CEO. “We will continue to invest heavily in cutting edge technology and services to integrate deeply into the clinical workflow, allowing us to automate disease detection, increase diagnostic rate and enhance workflow across an entire hub-and-spoke health system.”

Over the past year, Viz.ai launched AI-driven solutions for aortic disease, pulmonary embolism, cerebral aneurysms, and is soon to tackle subdural hematoma. The company has gained momentum in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, having signed contracts with several leading hospitals.

The Viz.ai stroke triage and notification platform (credit: VIZ.AI)

“Viz.ai is the United States’ stand out AI healthcare company; they are first-in-class in intelligent care coordination, with a solid foundation of clinical evidence supporting the value delivered to healthcare providers and patients,” said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global. “We see enormous upside as the company expands to help life science companies expedite clinical trials and accelerate patient access to new effective treatments.”

“Viz permits us to automatically screen patients for clinical trial enrollment, ensuring we can offer cutting edge studies and treatments to more eligible patients,” said Chris Kellner, MD, a cerebrovascular neurosurgeon in the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. “The Viz.ai platform has been the single most impactful advance I’ve seen as a physician, permitting the entire care team to mobilize immediately and deliver time sensitive treatment faster.”