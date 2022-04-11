The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Viz.ai showcases the heavy investment in AI-driven medtech

The company’s platform has raised $100 million in its latest round, and shows no signs of stopping.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: APRIL 11, 2022 15:15
The Viz.ai team (photo credit: Yaeli Tutim)
The Viz.ai team
(photo credit: Yaeli Tutim)

The vast spectrum of use-cases for artificial intelligence is still being explored by innovators around the world - while the applications range from farming to customer care, one field which has particularly benefited from AI is medical technology, which has enjoyed heavy support from investors over the last decade. One such example of that investment is Viz.ai, an AI-powered disease detection and care coordination platform which has raised a $100 million funding round led by Tiger Global and Insight Partners.

The new funds will be used to support Viz.ai’s significant growth trajectory, expand the Viz Platform to detect and triage additional diseases, and grow its customer base globally; the current number of hospitals using the Viz Platform has recently passed 1,000 mark, with millions of patients served. Notable customers include Mount Sinai Health System, HCA Healthcare, UPMC, and CommonSpirit Health.

Viz.ai connects radiologists, emergency physicians, and primary care practitioners with the optimal specialists for a given disease, better facilitating care coordination and ensuring optimized and consistent care.

“Viz.ai is committed to helping patients get better, faster and more equitable access to life saving treatments,” said Chris Mansi, MD, Viz.ai co-founder and CEO. “We will continue to invest heavily in cutting edge technology and services to integrate deeply into the clinical workflow, allowing us to automate disease detection, increase diagnostic rate and enhance workflow across an entire hub-and-spoke health system.”

Over the past year, Viz.ai launched AI-driven solutions for aortic disease, pulmonary embolism, cerebral aneurysms, and is soon to tackle subdural hematoma. The company has gained momentum in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, having signed contracts with several leading hospitals.

The Viz.ai stroke triage and notification platform (credit: VIZ.AI)The Viz.ai stroke triage and notification platform (credit: VIZ.AI)

“Viz.ai is the United States’ stand out AI healthcare company; they are first-in-class in intelligent care coordination, with a solid foundation of clinical evidence supporting the value delivered to healthcare providers and patients,” said John Curtius, partner at Tiger Global. “We see enormous upside as the company expands to help life science companies expedite clinical trials and accelerate patient access to new effective treatments.”

“Viz permits us to automatically screen patients for clinical trial enrollment, ensuring we can offer cutting edge studies and treatments to more eligible patients,” said Chris Kellner, MD, a cerebrovascular neurosurgeon in the Mount Sinai Health System in New York. “The Viz.ai platform has been the single most impactful advance I’ve seen as a physician, permitting the entire care team to mobilize immediately and deliver time sensitive treatment faster.”



Tags business medicine technology Artificial intelligence
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by