NVIDIA to hire 1000 more workers for its Israel R&D center

Monolithic computer technology company NVIDIA has announced plans to add 1,000 employees in the coming year to its 3,000-person R&D center in Israel. This is in addition to the nearly 1,000 staff that have been added since its acquisition of Mellanox two years ago.

Software and hardware engineers, chip-design engineers, architects, and researchers are all being sought by the company for a variety of positions; students, new grads and seasoned engineers with advanced degrees are being considered for the various positions on NVIDIA's roster.

“The continued expansion of our R&D center here demonstrates NVIDIA’s confidence in the wealth of talent in Israel,” said Gideon Rosenberg, VP of human resources at NVIDIA Israel. “We are recruiting a broad range of technical staff who will play an important role in working with our global team to develop groundbreaking products and solutions.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The new employees will support all the company's R&D activities being developed in Israel, such as accelerated networking, CPU and DPU chip design, software, hardware, and architecture teams. Over the past year, NVIDIA has added 600 staff in its seven cities across Israel, from Tel Hai and Yokneam in the north to Jerusalem, Raanana and Tel Aviv, to Kiryat Gat and Beer Sheva in the south.

This move comes as part of a wave of increased interest in Israel from tech giants in the last few years. Intel, Microsoft and Google have turned their attention to Israel seeking talent and innovation, initiating skill training programs, acquiring startups and establishing new corporate infrastructure in Israel.

Gideon Rosenberg, VP of human resources at NVIDIA Israel. (credit: NVIDIA)

In March, Google announced a $25 million program aimed at increasing opportunities within the Israeli high-tech field over the next 5 years for marginalized groups including women, Arabs, ultra-orthodox (haredi) Jews, and residents living outside of Israel’s main tech hubs.

“At Google, we believe that to have sustainable economic growth, you must have inclusive growth,” said Alphabet and Google’s CFO, Ruth Porat. “By providing members of underrepresented groups with a path into tech, we hope to help create a more diverse workforce and increase opportunities for a broader group of people. We look forward to deepening our commitment to Israel as we work to support the government's ongoing efforts in this area.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid commented on the initiative: “We in Israel aspire to reach one million Israelis working in hi-tech. This is our comparative advantage. This is our way of ensuring Israel will be an innovative and advanced country with a high standard of living and quality of life,” he said. “The way to do this is to bring additional, diverse populations into the field: something which will also contribute to the hi-tech industry itself. This is a national mission which cannot succeed without cooperation with major employers in the field.”