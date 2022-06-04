The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Researchers develop switches for future 6G devices - study

Although 6G isn't expected to be available until around 2030, these findings mark another step closer toward the technology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2022 05:41
INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US. (photo credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS)
INSTALLING 5G telecommunications equipment on a tower in the US.
(photo credit: GEORGE FREY/REUTERS)

A team led by researchers from the University of Texas at Austin has built components to enable wireless devices to attain the speeds required for 6G communications, according to the university.

In a peer-reviewed study published in Nature Electronics journal on Monday, the team showed new radio frequency switches that keep wireless devices connected by bouncing from network to network and frequency to frequency as they receive data. These switches are significantly faster, more energy-efficient, and have better battery life than current ones.

One of the primary aspects that make these switches more effective than current models is the use of molybdenum disulfide (MOS2) in between the electrodes.

Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)Workers install 5G telecommunications equipment on a T-Mobile tower in Seabrook, Texas. May 6, 2020 (credit: REUTERS/ADREES LATIF)

These components, called memristors, are usually used for memory, but the modification allowing them to be used as switches could enable faster speeds and longer battery life.

Looking toward the future

Although 6G isn't expected to be available until around 2030, these findings mark another step closer toward the technology.

“Anything that is battery-operated and needs to access the cloud or the 5G and eventually 6G network, these switches can provide those low-energy, high-speed functions."

Professor Deji Akinwande, The University of Texas at Austin

Lead researcher Deji Akinwande, a professor at the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the Cockrell School of Engineering at UT Austin said, “Anything that is battery-operated and needs to access the cloud or the 5G and eventually 6G network, these switches can provide those low-energy, high-speed functions."



Tags technology 5G Communication
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by