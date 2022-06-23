The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Innovative solution for seniors wins JCT orthodox women's hackathon

The 45-hour hackathon brought 140 religious women together to develop potentially lifesaving technologies, which included a flying defibrillator and technology to detect babies left in parked cars.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 03:16

Updated: JUNE 23, 2022 03:20
5th annual JCT women's hackathon (photo credit: MICHAEL ERENBURG)
5th annual JCT women's hackathon
(photo credit: MICHAEL ERENBURG)

At the 5th annual Jerusalem College of Technology LevTech Entrepreneurship Center’s Women’s Hackathon, a team who developed a mechanism that enables seniors to have easier access to modern-day technological devices won first place and took home a cash prize.

Dubbed “EasySurf,” the mechanism solves the struggle faced by numerous senior citizens around the world who have difficulty operating everyday technology, especially accessing information via screen.

old person elderly geriatric computer 390 (credit: Thinkstock)old person elderly geriatric computer 390 (credit: Thinkstock)

The device is intended to be set up by a close friend or family member of the senior who can program critical information such as social security or favorite websites. It is then programmed to remember how to access these portals with one quick click of a button moving forward.

About the hackathon 

The 45-hour hackathon brought 140 religious women together to develop potentially lifesaving technologies. The hackathon prompted JCT students to create a wide array of innovative solutions to pressing problems.

“The students came into the hackathon with a good deal of knowledge and asked precise questions in order to reach their goal.”

Yael Winograd,  algorithm engineer at OrCam

Women were challenged with addressing a problem presented by OrCam — a company that creates artificial intelligence solutions. Other notable participating companies were Intel, Medtronic, Alpha-TAU, Rafael, United Hatzalah, the Israel Police, and the Havatzalot Program.

Yakir Winograd, an algorithm engineer at OrCam, said: “The students came into the hackathon with a good deal of knowledge and asked precise questions in order to reach their goal.”

Oren Weil, a Windows software architect at Intel, added, “An engineer must know how to recognize a problem and break it down so he or she can find the right solution. These women definitely have the brain of an engineer.”

Second and third place entries featured technology to help detect when babies are left in parked cars and a flying defibrillator that can be summoned by phone.

 



Tags Jerusalem technology hackathon
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by