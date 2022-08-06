Former economy minister: Monopolies in Israel are not set in stone

Former Economy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) told Maariv that monopolies in Israel aren’t a decree from heaven. When Likud returns to power, they'll take care of their business sloppiness and the cost of living, as they were handled when the party was in power.

During his time as economy minister, Cohen initiated publications of prices at retail stores and pharmacy chains, which made it possible to increase competition and allow consumers to shop at the cheapest stores.

"These days we’re experiencing a wave of price increases in various industries such as the food industry, fuel, housing and more," Cohen said. "Monopoly companies in Israel are using their power to extort prices and use inappropriate business practices to increase their profits at the expense of consumers and small businesses."

MK Cohen initiated a bill that would oblige entities defined as monopolies that aren’t traded on the stock exchange like Lyman Schlissel or Kimberly Clark to publish their financial reports so that the public knows their profits and how they achieved them to encourage competitors to enter these markets.

The business fog

Cohen explained that "such publication will dispel the business fog in which they operate and allow the public and the media to scrutinize the monopoly's financial and business conduct, thereby making it difficult to carry out conduct that harms the public interest.”

Eli Cohen (credit: Courtesy)

He said that major importers of consumer goods, including Diplomat, decided to postpone price increases that they intended to implement as of yesterday.