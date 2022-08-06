The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Former economy minister: Monopolies in Israel are not set in stone

MK Eli Cohen told Maariv that "monopoly companies in Israel use their power in order to extort prices. This bill would oblige entities defined as a monopoly to publish reports and dispel the fog."

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: AUGUST 6, 2022 22:07

Updated: AUGUST 6, 2022 22:29
ELI COHEN (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
ELI COHEN
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Former Economy Minister Eli Cohen (Likud) told Maariv that monopolies in Israel aren’t a decree from heaven. When Likud returns to power, they'll take care of their business sloppiness and the cost of living, as they were handled when the party was in power.

During his time as economy minister, Cohen initiated publications of prices at retail stores and pharmacy chains, which made it possible to increase competition and allow consumers to shop at the cheapest stores. 

"These days we’re experiencing a wave of price increases in various industries such as the food industry, fuel, housing and more," Cohen said. "Monopoly companies in Israel are using their power to extort prices and use inappropriate business practices to increase their profits at the expense of consumers and small businesses."

"Monopoly companies in Israel are using their power to extort prices and use inappropriate business practices to increase their profits at the expense of consumers and small businesses."

Former Economy Minister Eli Cohen

MK Cohen initiated a bill that would oblige entities defined as monopolies that aren’t traded on the stock exchange like Lyman Schlissel or Kimberly Clark to publish their financial reports so that the public knows their profits and how they achieved them to encourage competitors to enter these markets.

The business fog

Cohen explained that "such publication will dispel the business fog in which they operate and allow the public and the media to scrutinize the monopoly's financial and business conduct, thereby making it difficult to carry out conduct that harms the public interest.”

Eli Cohen (credit: Courtesy)Eli Cohen (credit: Courtesy)

He said that major importers of consumer goods, including Diplomat, decided to postpone price increases that they intended to implement as of yesterday.



Tags Likud business economy of israel food industry
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by