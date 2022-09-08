The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
This smart bracelet for babies alerts parents to real-time dangers

Engineer Naama Mashiach developed a smart bracelet for babies which monitors body measurements and contains a recording sensor that turns on only if it detects stress.

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 23:23
A toy that is not beneficial, but could be dangerous and cause strangling, suffocation and infection. A baby with an amber necklace. (photo credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)
Na'ama Mashiach, an engineer by profession and mother of a nine-month-old baby, developed a smart bracelet for babies to monitor body measurements which contains a recording sensor that turns on only when it detects stress. 

The bracelet is connected to an app on a parent’s phone to sound an alert in real-time if it detects that a baby or toddler is distressed. Mashiach got the idea when her son was in daycare one day and she discovered that he had been left neglected and crying for a long time.

She removed him from the daycare, but didn't forget the incident. She was concerned that her baby was in distress for such a long time and she wasn't made aware.

To bypass the problem, Mashiach launched a headstart crowdfunding campaign to develop and refine the bracelet and offers supporters an advance purchase with a significant discount.

How does the bracelet work?

According to her, the bracelet tracks the physiological indicators of the baby using external sensors like a smartwatch and if it detects stress it sends an immediate alert to a parent. Also, the system turns on a sound sensor so that mom or dad can hear in real time what’s happening with their baby.



