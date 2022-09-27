This Youtuber smashed a car in order to test a new iPhone 14 feature

Youtuber TechRax, who is known for destroying gadgets, uploaded a video to their Youtube channel this week in which the channel's team tested a new feature in the iPhone 14 by taking a car, connecting equipment to it that allowed them to drive it remotely and sending it empty on a collision course to an old car in an abandoned field.

An iPhone 14 was attached to the driver seat's headrest, and the objective was to see whether the accident recognition software that Apple announced with the new operating system actually worked.

After the car crashed, the team ran over and found that indeed, the phone recognized a car crash and began a countdown at the end of which it would have called emergency services, but the team canceled the countdown.

What does the experiment tell us?

Even though this experiment didn't necessarily demonstrate real-world conditions, its result shows that the iPhone 14 will recognize a car accident if it occurred and contact emergency services.

Iphone (Illustrative photo) (credit: INGIMAGE / ASAP)

The program uses accurate motion sensors, a gyroscope, an accelerometer with gravity acceleration sensing, GPS and a barometer. It also uses the microphone to recognize sounds that may indicate an accident like breaking glass or a thud.

The hardware is paired with advanced algorithms that work together to recognize a situation like an accident.

The phone comes with the program installed on default.