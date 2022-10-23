New anti-aging tech, Sofwave, to launch breakthrough device in Israel

Anti-aging company Sofwave will launch its breakthrough device in the world of aesthetic medicine in Israel for the first time.

The anti-aging technology of the SUPERB device – Synchronous Ultrasound Parallel Beam – based on ultrasound rays and approved by the FDA for firming facial and neck skin and for lifting the eyebrows and chin, will be launched at the International Congress on Medical Aesthetics & Anti-Aging on October 25-26 in Tel Aviv.

The device, launched in the US in December 2019, has already managed to accumulate prestigious international awards and recognition from expert doctors in the US.

What does it offer?

The SUPERB treatment offers a simple, quick and non-intrusive treatment that is done in one or two sessions. The effectiveness of the treatment and its safety does not depend on skin color, quality and type, and provides an effective long-lasting result of skin tightening, without recovery time or redness after the procedure.

Elderly hand (illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)

It operates on ultrasound energy that passes precisely through the outer layer of the skin, heating the skin tissue in the center of the dermis, at a depth of 1.5 mm, at the most correct temperature, thus preventing damage to fatty tissue, nerves and blood vessels.

Sofwave has performed and is performing a large number of clinical studies, led by plastic surgeons and dermatologists in the US and Europe.

These experiments were used, among other things, to obtain FDA approval for the product and to continue developing other applications such as non-invasive treatment for cellulite, acne scars and skin tightening in the knees and arms – all non-invasive treatments and without the patient being forced to take time off.

According to Dr. Suzanne Kilmer, a dermatologist in skin medicine and owner of a medical center for laser treatments and skin surgery in Northern California who has been using the device for over a year:

“Sofwave has become our go-to treatment and we’ve seen it work with every type of patient so far. The treatment is completed in a shorter amount of time and patients have good results. It’s a winning technology.”