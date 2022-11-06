The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Israel to host 5th annual Sports Tech Nation Summit in Tel Aviv

All of this is with the hope of scoring this new goal: Turning the Start-Up Nation of Israel into the site for the future of sports innovation and technology.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 6, 2022 22:01
THE NEWLY renovated Bloomfield Stadium is now fully operational and the home to Tel Aviv's three top-tier soccer teams, two of which - Maccabi Tel Aviv and Bnei Yehuda - will be facing off against one another in Premier League action on Sunday (photo credit: UDI ZITIAT)
THE NEWLY renovated Bloomfield Stadium is now fully operational and the home to Tel Aviv's three top-tier soccer teams, two of which - Maccabi Tel Aviv and Bnei Yehuda - will be facing off against one another in Premier League action on Sunday
(photo credit: UDI ZITIAT)

Israel is hosting the 5th Annual Sports Tech Nation Summit, showcasing 90 sports technology innovations with a combined value of over $1.5 billion.

Held between November 7 and November 9, the summit is the result of a partnership between Colosseum Sport, the Israeli Olympic Committee Israel Football Association, the Israeli Paralympic Committee, the Peres Center for Peace and Innovation and the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality.

Day 1 and 2: Kick-off at Peres Center, main event at Bloomfield

The summit itself will kick off at the Peres Center before the main event begins at Bloomfield Stadium the next day. Here, there will be a host of panels and discussions, featuring representatives from FIFA, Nike and more.

But also included at the stadium will be a large expo with a number of exhibits showcasing some of the latest disruptive sports technology that will help tee off the future of the industry.

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative (credit: PIXABAY/KEVINSTUTTARD)Premier League soccer ball, illustrative (credit: PIXABAY/KEVINSTUTTARD)

Examples of these slam dunks in the making include:

  • i-Braintech: Using artifical intelligence to optimize brain training for athletes.
  • Winarize: An end-to-end platform that connects fans and stakeholders to exciting sports innovation.
  • Yopi: An AI solution to monitor health and wellness through sweat analysis.
  • IntheGame: AI-powered video engagement and monetization platform to enhance viewing experience.
  • Baseline Vision: Helping tennis players and coaches train through instant statistics, video replays and more.
  • Gain Guard: An AI-based wearable solution to help prevent injury and overtraining.

Summit day 3: Networking at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

The summit will complete its final lap in Tel Aviv at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, bringing investors, organizations and start-ups together for networking.

Hopefully, this summit will end up being a home-run success.

To watch the conference live or in person, visit https://www.sportstechnation.com/



