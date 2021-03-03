Tel Aviv to launch return to outdoor shows at Bloomfield Stadium

The Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality announced Wednesday it is organizing four concerts for vaccinated residents who hold Green Passes

Ivry Lider will perform Friday at 3 p.m., Shalom Hanoch on Saturday at 8 p.m., Yardena Arazi on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Dikla later that night at 9.m.

Each show will be limited to 500 attendees sitting in allocated seats to ensure social distancing and take place in accordance with Green Pass restrictions.

“We have been pushing for many months to permit large performances in public spaces, and I am happy that this is now a possibility,” said Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai. “We are determined to return to a routine of cultural and leisure events, which are the lifeblood of the first Hebrew city.”

According to the municipality, the shows will be the first music events to be held at the home of Maccabi Tel Aviv since it was renovated and reopened in August, 2019.

Tickets became available to DigiTel Resident Card holders from Wednesday at https://bit.ly/3ra1b1l (Hebrew).

Bloomfield Stadium, the venerable outdoor Tel Aviv sports venue, has packed thousands in for musical shows by international stars from Art Garfunkel to Iron Maiden to Black Eyed Peas. But this weekend, it will transform into a more intimate setting for 500 Tel Aviv-Jaffa music fans.