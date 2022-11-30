Security start-up Gabriel leverages AI to mitigate mass shooting threats

Forty-six school shootings resulting in injury or death have taken place in the US since the beginning of the year, adding to a long list of mass shootings over the past 12 months.

In order to mitigate the amount of harm and damage caused by this kind of event, Israeli start-up Gabriel has been deploying next-generation security technology across the United States, which can instantly and automatically detect and respond to violent threats, saving time and lives.

This week Gabriel announced the release of its newest software upgrade to combat the rise of active shooter events occurring in the United States, which will further leverage its use of artificial intelligence in order to better detect active mass shootings. Following the update, the security platform is able to identify early signs of a threat including aggressive behavior, the presence of a weapon or gunshots. Once danger is identified, the technology automatically sends alerts, calls for help, and provides responders with live video and communication inside the scene.

Game-changing technology to save lives

“With this game-changing technology, we can now take proactive steps to protect precious lives and prevent the common pitfalls of active threats such as human indecision, delayed calls to 911, and misinformation.” Yoni Sherizen

“With this game-changing technology, we can now take proactive steps to protect precious lives and prevent the common pitfalls of active threats such as human indecision, delayed calls to 911, and misinformation,” says Yoni Sherizen, CEO at Gabriel. “This saves valuable time and it saves lives.”

At the outset of the year, following a hostage situation at a Texas synagogue, an anonymous philanthropist pledged one million dollars and enlisted friends to match his gift in order to install the Gabriel Network security platform in 500 locations across the United States - protecting approximately 5,000 buildings including synagogues, campus facilities and schools.

Since then Gabriel’s platform has been installed in office buildings, data centers and healthcare facilities across the US, seamlessly integrating with pre-existing security infrastructure and offering a subscription model to customers looking for affordable advanced security.

Gabriel Network was founded in 2016 following two mass shootings in a Tel Aviv market and Florida’s Pulse Nightclub. “We saw the ability to democratize technology that was previously only available to special units, and put these life-saving tools in the hands of people who need them most,” said Sherizen. “Improving preparedness and delivering a safer, smarter and faster response is what motivates us every day.”