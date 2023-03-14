Israel connects to fiber optics at the speed of light - IBC Unlimited

The fiber optics firm IBC Unlimited crossed the threshold of 1,100,000 households connected to its network in 100 towns across Israel, according to its summary for 2022.

Throughout the year, the company managed to link up to 365,000 new homes in over 40 towns.

The company also recently announced that at the end of the first quarter of 2023, it will launch a new advanced technology, XGS-PON, which will allow for certain browsing packages of up to five gigabytes that can only be offered by telecommunications companies using IBC Unlimited's fiber optics.

The company is currently projecting to reach dozens of new towns and around 400,000 new households by the end of 2023.

What does IBC Unlimited do?

IBC (Israel Broadband Company) Unlimited has a large number of fiber optic customers on its network and brings in new competition to every town it enters.

Fiber optical lamp globe (credit: FLICKR)

The company opens up a world of new choices to customers, allowing them to choose between any number of companies that work with IBC Unlimited's fiber optics, such as HOT, Cellcom and more.

"The company is committed to continuing to be at the forefront of technology and reaching tens of thousands of new households every month," IBC Unlimited CEO Yossi Hever said.

"As a wholesale firm, IBC will continue to be the industry leader and establish itself as the most advanced and fastest growing national communication infrastructure company in Israel."

IBC is controlled by IBC Unlimited Partnership Holdings, which in turn is controlled by the Israel Infrastructure Fund, HOT, Cellcome and the Electric Company.