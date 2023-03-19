The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Can gambling addictions be fought using AI? This company says yes

Optimove has implemented a Machine Learning-driven predictive Artificial Intelligence model that can detect and act to prevent behavior linked to gambling addiction in online gamers.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 13:48
The rapid growth of the online gambling industry has led to an alarming increase in addiction, especially among young people. In recent years, the problem has been exacerbated by the proliferation of mobile and online gaming apps that make it easier than ever to access online gambling platforms.

In an effort to combat online gambling addiction, internet gaming industry CRM platform Optimove has developed a solution intended to allow players and operators to make informed decisions and prevent the development of bad — and potentially very harmful — habits.

"Our model uses AI and machine learning algorithms to analyze customer behavior and detect patterns that indicate the likelihood of problematic gambling," said Jonathan Inbar, director of strategic services.

"Optimove collects data from multiple sources, including customer transactions, game plays, and customer service interactions. This data is then analyzed using machine learning algorithms to identify patterns indicating a customer is at risk of developing a gambling problem."

Operators can use Optimove's responsible gambling solution to monitor their customers' gambling behavior and identify potential problem gamblers with advanced analytics and reporting. By using this data, operators can intervene and offer support to players at risk.

(credit: INGIMAGE) (credit: INGIMAGE)

Optimove's predictive model is based on machine learning algorithms that work to identify behavior patterns that indicate at-risk players based on historical data. After the model has been trained, it can analyze real-time data and identify customers exhibiting similar behavior based on patterns such as persistently chasing losses, gambling for extended periods or placing risky wagers.

In the event that Optimove determines that a player is at risk of developing a gambling problem, it will change the messaging mix presented to that player to promote responsible gambling. For instance, they may be provided with self-exclusion alternatives or directed to support resources.

The future of responsible gaming

"Our solution for responsible gambling is designed to give operators the tools they need to be proactive and prevent problem gambling," Inbar added. "By using advanced analytics and machine learning, we can help operators identify patterns of behavior that may indicate a problem and intervene before it becomes a serious issue."

Responsible gambling practices have become increasingly important as the online gambling industry grows, and the demand for their implementation has manifested tightening regulations and fines for breaches in the EU and UK. The US market is more decentralized, and regulations vary between states, though heightened awareness of the issue has made its way throughout the country.

"We believe that responsible gambling is a shared responsibility of operators and players. Our solution empowers players to take control of their gambling behavior and enables operators to provide a safe and responsible gaming environment."

Tomer Imber, senior director of sales at Optimove

Gambling is unlikely to be completely eradicated from the gaming space any time soon, and as such there will always be a need for consumers to remain vigilant and avoid partaking in harmful behaviors as a first line of defense against its pratfalls. However, for those more susceptible to addiction, the technological aid granted by platforms like Optimove can be a saving grace.

Tomer Imber, senior director of sales at Optimove, noted that the company's solution for responsible gambling is an important part of the company's mission to help operators create safe and enjoyable gaming environments for their customers.

"We believe that responsible gambling is a shared responsibility of operators and players," Imber said. "Our solution empowers players to take control of their gambling behavior and enables operators to provide a safe and responsible gaming environment."



