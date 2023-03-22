The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

ChickP introduces new plant-based cheddar and cream cheese

Using lactic fermentation and chickpea isotope, the company hopes to close the gap between consumer expectations and current plant-based offerings.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 15:11
ChickP's cheese alternatives (photo credit: NIMROD GENISHER)
ChickP's cheese alternatives
(photo credit: NIMROD GENISHER)

Food-tech start-up ChickP has revealed two new prototype plant-based cheese products using the company’s patented chickpea protein isolate. On Wednesday the company introduced its analogues for cream cheese and cheddar cheese, each with nary a trace of dairy.

Those who wish to dine finely on the cheesiest finery may soon find themselves acquainted with the products, as ChickP works with manufacturers to see the products hit store shelves.

Those manufacturers are more than interested in producing their own plant-based cheese alternatives, as consumer sentiment has driven market interest upward in recent years. In fact, estimates put the exponentially-growing demand for plant-based cheese at an expected market value of $7 billion by the end of 2030.

Appealing to "flexitarians"

According to ChickP CEO Liat Lachish Levy, one of the primary engines driving that estimate upward is the population of “flexitarians” — consumers who prefer to keep things vegan and vegetarian for the most part, but enjoy animal products every now and then.

“Flexitarians dominate the consumer market for dairy alternatives,” said Lachish Levy, who noted that a major hurdle standing in the dairy alternative market’s way is the difficult balance there is to strike between the many characteristics of everyone’s favorite lactose-based snacks.

ChickP's cheese alternatives (credit: NIMROD GENISHER) ChickP's cheese alternatives (credit: NIMROD GENISHER)

“[Flexitarians] are eager to eat vegan alternatives as long as those alternatives can level up to real dairy’s sensory and nutritional attributes.”

Liat Lachish Levy

“[Flexitarians] are eager to eat vegan alternatives as long as those alternatives can level up to real dairy’s sensory and nutritional attributes,” she said. “While some cheese analog producers succeed on the sensory points, this often comes at the expense of the desired nutritional balance—and vice versa. These are precisely the gaps the industry is striving to close.”

For its part, ChickP intends to close that gap by bringing a traditional cheese-production methodology to their products. Both the cheddar and cream cheese offerings are produced using lactic fermentation, which grants them probiotic benefits.

ChickP application manager Maor Dahan elaborated further, noting that the company’s insistence on traditional processing is responsible for their products’ taste.

“We explored a range of cultures to find the strains that work best with our formula,” Dahan said. “On top of that, the synergy between the chickpea isolates and starch helped create a rich, smooth, creamy textured spread on par with real dairy cream cheese.”

The company is currently developing analogs of other popular cheeses, such as emmental, parmesan and mozzarella, while providing raw materials, recipes and technical expertise to global alternative dairy producers, as well as traditional dairy manufacturers eager to transition into the alternative protein arena.



Tags food business cheese Food-tech
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by