The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Nutrition

Which plant-based milk substitute is the best? Dietician answers

Milk is very nutritious but there are many people who prefer plant-based milk substitutes. But which is the best? Nira Oland, a Maccabi dietician, has the answer.

By NIRA OLAND/WALLA!
Published: MARCH 3, 2023 10:56
COW’S MILK can be replaced with almond or coconut milk (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
COW’S MILK can be replaced with almond or coconut milk
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The Israeli market is saturated with imported and local milk substitutes, ranging from soy milk, almond milk, rice milk, coconut milk, oat milk and even hazelnut milk.

Sometimes, creative recipes for plant-based milk show up online, such as a poppy-based milk alternative that says it's the healthiest one out there.

In general, it's very important to not believe every health trend you see on the Internet – unless it comes from a professional and qualified source.

But before we dive into the healthiness of milk substitutes, we should clarify an important point. These milk alternatives are marketed as rice milk, almond milk and so on. However, apart from taste and color, there isn't any connection between them and milk. If we were to be accurate, they would be called rice drink and almond drink, and so on.

Which is the best milk alternative?

When it comes to choosing a plant-based alternative, we need to compare its nutritional value with actual milk, which is produced by mammals to feed their babies.

Soy milk, the healthiest and most nutritious plant-based milk alternative (Illustrative). (credit: PXHERE) Soy milk, the healthiest and most nutritious plant-based milk alternative (Illustrative). (credit: PXHERE)

"Real" milk (from a cow or goat) is rich with a variety of nutrients like protein, calcium, vitamin A, vitamin D and more. 

Out of all the milk substitutes, the one most similar to cow's milk is soy milk, with similar levels of protein, fat and carbohydrate. Some soy milk is even enriched with vitamin D and/or vitamin B12.

In terms of protein, fat, carbohydrate and water levels, no other plant-based alternative comes closer to cow milk than soy milk.

One 200 ml glass of enriched soy milk contains 7-8 grams of protein, 4-5 grams of fat and other nutrients that come from the soy itself – not to mention any vitamins it was enriched with.

However, many people still avoid soy milk in favor of other plant-based milk alternatives due to concerns about soy consumption. Regarding this, the Israeli Health Ministry's most recent report on the subject (published in 2016) refutes all these concerns, stating that soy is perfectly healthy for daily use.

But what about other milk substitutes?

But maybe you prefer other milk alternatives. If so, how do you go about making those milk alternatives more nutritious?

You can actually prepare it at home and increase the concentration of healthy nutrients compared to water, therefore making it more nutritious.

When using plant-based milk alternatives of any type, it's important to shake them well before use. 

For example, say you add plant-based milk to make coffee. It can cause components to break down into "flakes," which can ruin the coffee's texture and make it far less appealing.

In addition, milk substitutes aren't suitable alternatives to baby formula and are not suitable for providing infants and children with the necessary nutrients. Babies should be sure to use a formula designed for their age, regardless of whether it is dairy or plant-based. And because these milk alternatives all contain poorer nutritional values, children shouldn't have them either. It's like eating cornflakes with water and sugar. 

If you need to serve children with a plant-based alternative, only enriched soy milk can do the job – but that still isn't suitable for infants.

How can you make your own plant-based milk alternative?

In order to make plant-based milk substitutes, the raw material is soaked and ground with a lot of water – sometimes cooked depending on the recipe. It then goes through a filtering process to get rid of anything solid still there.

Industrial processes have other steps to make the milk suitable for refrigeration and storage. For example, shelf-stable milk (or long-life milk) are sterilized (ultra-pasteurized) and doesn't need preservation by being boiled at high temperatures and then being sealed in a container.

Here's how to make your own soy milk at home:

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup of dry soybeans (available at your local health food store)
  • Water
  • Vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Soak the soybeans in a lot of water for at least 12 hours. 
  2. Drain the soaked beans and then transfer them into a pot filled with water. Cover them.
  3. Cook for three hours until the soybeans have softened.
  4. Strain the soybeans from the water and put them in a blender with four cups of water.
  5. Grind the soybeans well and add some sweeteners, salt, vanilla extract, etc according to your personal taste.
  6. Transfer the liquid into a strainer lined with cheesecloth and squeeze the cloth into the bowl. That liquid you squeeze out is your soymilk.
  7. Don't throw away the residue left in the filter. This is called okara and you can use it to make fritters, meatballs and more.

Additional notes:

  • Add half a teaspoon of baking soda to the cooking water to speed up the softening process.
  • Using a pressure cooker can significantly shorten your cooking time.

Storage:

  • Can be stored for up to three days in the refrigerator and can also be stored in the freezer.


Tags recipes food health milk production in israel vegan soy Nutrition
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Corgi-sized meteor as heavy as 4 baby elephants hit Texas - NASA

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

Ukraine's Zelensky says he plans to meet China's Xi

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attends a meeting of the National Security and Defence Council in Kyiv, Ukraine September 30, 2022.
5

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by