The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

SIBF fund: Investments in tech amounting to $400 million

Partners in the fund are Or Ben Shoshan, Eli Ben Simon, Aviv Cohen and Boaz Or-Shraga. The investment in a single company is estimated at up to 40 million dollars. 

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: MAY 10, 2023 22:34
Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017. (photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)
Illustration photo of the new 100 Israeli Shekel bill. December 31, 2017.
(photo credit: NATI SHOHAT/FLASH90)

Recently, SIBF successfully led a conference of Israeli and international investors. Data shows that from the fund's establishment in 2020 until today, the fund has invested in 38 tech companies worth 400 million dollars.

Partners in the fund are Or Ben Shoshan, Eli Ben Simon, Aviv Cohen and Boaz Or-Shraga. The investment in a single company is estimated at up to 40 million dollars. 

The conference took place in the Tech-O complex in Kfar Saba with the participation of 150 managers of companies in which SIBF has invested.

Participants included Itzik Segron from the Kansas-based Koch Family Foundation, Eli Levy, one of the owners of Mor Investment House, Yakir Gabbai from the London real estate giant Aroundtown, Amit Ben Yitzhak, chair of Granot Central Agricultural Cooperative Union, Roi Kadosh, investment manager at Hachshara Insurance and Adi Horowitz Lavi, business development manager of Poalim Hi-tech.

Growth and challenges

Meir Ben-Shabbat, former National Security Advisor, gave a lecture on security challenges. 

US and Israeli currency (1 dollar bills and 1 shekel coins respectively) are seen in this illustrative photo of money. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) US and Israeli currency (1 dollar bills and 1 shekel coins respectively) are seen in this illustrative photo of money. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

SIBF investments focus on rapidly growing companies in four areas: renewable energy, food-tech, healthcare and agro-tech, and it accompanies their activities until the third fundraising round.

Ben Shushan said that the upheaval in the tech sector in particular creates many challenges, but there are also positive things: No more inflated values and no empty growth models. 

He stated that "the market is becoming realistic and healthy. The tech sector will recover in 2024 and today's market has many investment opportunities."



Tags business hi-tech technology investment investors
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by