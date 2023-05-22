Israeli firm to set record longest electric car trip without charge stop

Electreon Wireless is set to achieve a significant milestone by completing a four-day 1,500-kilometer trip in an electric car without stopping to charge, thanks to the use of its proprietary in-road charging strips.

The record-setting drive began on Sunday at Electreon's headquarters in Beit Yanai, Israel, and is set to conclude on Wednesday.

Throughout the journey, several key performance indicators will be monitored and displayed to highlight the significance of this achievement. These indicators include the exact travel time in days and hours, the distance covered in kilometers, the amount of energy transferred to the vehicle and data on the reduction of CO2 emissions when compared to diesel engines.

Electreon: An Israeli electric vehicle firm with a proven effectiveness

Electreon, a publicly traded company on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, has proven the effectiveness of its wireless charging technology through numerous successful pilots, tenders and commercial projects worldwide. The company has been gaining substantial support from industry leaders and decision-makers, signifying the growing momentum behind wireless charging technology.

"We are at a turning point, moving from vision to reality." Oren Ezer

Oren Ezer, the CEO and founder of Electreon, emphasized the increasing acceptance of wireless charging technology, stating, "We are at a turning point, moving from vision to reality." Ezer highlighted recent achievements, including the launch of the first public commercial line in Germany powered by Electreon's wireless charging system. Notably, a project in Germany showcased the transfer of over 1 megawatt hour to an electric bus, eliminating the need for the bus to halt operations for charging, day or night.

In a display of the company's growth, Electreon announced a revenue target of 102 million NIS for the years 2023-2024. The company experienced significant revenue growth in 2022, thanks to increased sales and a multitude of agreements signed for implementing flagship projects in Europe and the USA.

March witnessed another significant milestone for Electreon as it signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Toyota, one of the world's leading car manufacturers, and Denso, a prominent producer of automotive components and technologies. The agreement entails the joint development of a wireless charging kit, enabling seamless installation in vehicles manufactured by various industry players, thus expediting the global distribution and adoption of Electreon's technology.