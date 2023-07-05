The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Tech & Start-ups
 

Could new Israeli technology prevent bicycle accidents?

Manufacturer Canyon is set to introduce Autotalks V2X technology into some of its premium e-bikes, allowing other V2X equipped bikes to receive a notification when a Canyon bike is nearby.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 5, 2023 21:40
Photo of a helmet lying on ground with bicycle trapped underneath a car in the background during a road traffic accident involving a bike crash. (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Photo of a helmet lying on ground with bicycle trapped underneath a car in the background during a road traffic accident involving a bike crash. (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A new technology developed by Israelis could help reduce cycling accidents and improve safety for bikers in traffic.

The novel chip was developed as a collaboration between Autotalks, an Israeli company that produces V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) chips for technology designed to prevent vehicle crashes, and Canyon Bicycles, a German manufacturer of road bikes, mountain bikes, hybrid bikes, triathlon bikes and electric-powered (e-bikes).

Through the partnership, Canyon is set to introduce V2X technology into some of its premium e-bikes, allowing other V2X equipped bikes to receive a notification when a Canyon bike is nearby. According to the companies, this will help bicycles get seen on the road, increasing the safety of cyclists. 

Bike safety illustrates the effectiveness of V2X technology in accident prevention and constitutes a fundamental component of the global V2X deployment plan," said Yuval Lachman, VP marketing and business development of Autotalks. "Autotalks' leadership in developing V2X technology to prevent bicycle accidents sends a strong message to the ecosystem about the company's dedication to protecting those who are most vulnerable on the road.”

The municipal budget includes a nice sum for bike paths (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) The municipal budget includes a nice sum for bike paths (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Lionel Guicherd-Callin, global director for Canyon Connected Solutions added: “At Canyon, we want to inspire people around the world to ride more. We see safety on the road as a barrier to getting more people cycling, so we are excited to partner with Autotalks to bring more V2X-enabled bikes to our roads and enable more responsible motor vehicle driving behavior.” 

The technology has already been employed in cars in Europe, with about one million equipped with V2X technology.

E-bike safety- why is the technology needed? 

Recent years have witnessed the increasing popularity of E-bikes and electric-powered scooters (E-scooters) as a mode of transportation worldwide. Rental E-scooters were first introduced in Israel as an easily accessible and inexpensive means of urban transportation in early 2019, the team wrote. 

The current estimated number of e-scooters in Israel is between 100,000 and 150,000, of which some 2,000 rental e-scooters are distributed via four major providers throughout the city of Tel Aviv alone. 

Seven out of 10 people injured riding electric bicycles, scooters and other similar vehicles who were treated at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center’s emergency room didn’t wear a protective helmet. Not only have many been killed in such accidents or suffered serious orthopedic injuries, but many have suffered serious and painful harm to their face and jaw. 

Dr. Shimrit Arbel, a senior physician in the hospital's department of oral and maxillofacial surgery, conducted a study of 320 such patients – 193 males and 127 females – who came to the hospital's emergency department after being injured in the face in such accidents. 

The age range of the patients was wide ranging from three years for the youngest patient to 89 years for the oldest. Of these, 238 were found to be injured as a result of riding an electric scooter and 82 patients as a result of riding an electric bicycle.

Tal Sigway, a 34-year-old, wedding-dress designer, rode his scooter on his way to his home in Tel Aviv while wearing a half-head helmet and overturned because of a small pothole in the road. “At first, I thought I was really lightly injured, but when I got to the emergency room at Sourasky [Medical Center], I realized that I had dislocated my jaw and had to undergo surgery to fix my jaws. I didn’t understand how I even got from a situation where half an hour ago I was measuring a dress for a bride to a situation where I was about to undergo surgery, because of something so unnecessary and dangerous – a scooter.”

Judy Siegel-Itzkovich contributed to this report. 



Related Tags
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by