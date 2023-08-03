The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Israeli cell phone hacking system sold to Pakistan - report

Israeli hacking systems have been found in a number of countries sanctioned due to human rights violations.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 3, 2023 12:24
A USB device is attached to Cellebrite UFED TOUCH, a device for the data extraction from mobile device such as mobile phone or smart phone, as it was demonstrated by Japanese electronics maker Sun Corp. during a photo opportunity at the company's Tokyo office in Tokyo March 30, 2016. (photo credit: Issei Kato/Reuters)
A USB device is attached to Cellebrite UFED TOUCH, a device for the data extraction from mobile device such as mobile phone or smart phone, as it was demonstrated by Japanese electronics maker Sun Corp. during a photo opportunity at the company's Tokyo office in Tokyo March 30, 2016.
(photo credit: Issei Kato/Reuters)

A cell phone hacking system produced by the Israeli Cellebrite company has been sold to Pakistan on multiple occasions, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

Cellebrite produces a system called a Universal Forensics Extraction Device (UFED) which allows law enforcement to access data from password-protected smartphones, drones, SIM cards, SD cards, GPS devices, and more, according to the company's website.

Cellebrite's Terms and Conditions prohibit "directly or indirectly" using or reselling its systems in a number of sanctioned countries, including Pakistan. But according to Haaretz, international shipment records show that, until at least 2019, Cellebrite Asia-Pacific Pte (a subsidiary of Cellebrite in Singapore) sold products directly to companies in Pakistan and the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Cellebrite responded to the Haaretz article, writing "The company does not sell to Pakistan, directly or indirectly." The company did not explain the documents published in the report.

A number of Israeli hacking systems have ended up in countries that have been sanctioned or condemned for human rights violations.

A Cellebrite forensic device extracts data from a Samsung mobile phone during a demonstration at a training centre in Beijing, China June 19, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/Cate Cadell) A Cellebrite forensic device extracts data from a Samsung mobile phone during a demonstration at a training centre in Beijing, China June 19, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/Cate Cadell)

Earlier this year, Haaretz reported that a number of Israeli spyware and surveillance tools had been sold to Bangladesh, including Cellebrite systems.

Pakistan and Israel do not have official relations

Pakistan does not have official relations with Israel, although secret talks have reportedly been conducted between the two countries in the past.

Last year, Pakistani media reported that diplomatic delegations from Pakistan and Indonesia were both in Israel for secret visits.



