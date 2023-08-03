Israeli cell phone hacking system sold to Pakistan - report

A cell phone hacking system produced by the Israeli Cellebrite company has been sold to Pakistan on multiple occasions, Haaretz reported on Thursday.

Cellebrite produces a system called a Universal Forensics Extraction Device (UFED) which allows law enforcement to access data from password-protected smartphones, drones, SIM cards, SD cards, GPS devices, and more, according to the company's website.

Cellebrite's Terms and Conditions prohibit "directly or indirectly" using or reselling its systems in a number of sanctioned countries, including Pakistan. But according to Haaretz, international shipment records show that, until at least 2019, Cellebrite Asia-Pacific Pte (a subsidiary of Cellebrite in Singapore) sold products directly to companies in Pakistan and the country's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Cellebrite responded to the Haaretz article, writing "The company does not sell to Pakistan, directly or indirectly." The company did not explain the documents published in the report.

A number of Israeli hacking systems have ended up in countries that have been sanctioned or condemned for human rights violations.

A Cellebrite forensic device extracts data from a Samsung mobile phone during a demonstration at a training centre in Beijing, China June 19, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/Cate Cadell)

Earlier this year, Haaretz reported that a number of Israeli spyware and surveillance tools had been sold to Bangladesh, including Cellebrite systems.

Pakistan and Israel do not have official relations

Pakistan does not have official relations with Israel, although secret talks have reportedly been conducted between the two countries in the past.

Last year, Pakistani media reported that diplomatic delegations from Pakistan and Indonesia were both in Israel for secret visits.