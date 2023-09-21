Israel, UK sign agreement Sci-Tech collaboration

An agreement for scientific and technological cooperation between Israel and Great Britain was signed in London on Wednesday. Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology MK Ofir Akunis, who traveled specially to the UK for the event, and his British counterpart George Freeman, signed the accord.

“This agreement will contribute to scientific and technological cooperation and to strengthening the ties among scientists and entrepreneurs in the fields of academia and hi-tech in both countries.” said Akunis.

The agreement provides a new framework for the promotion and support of scientific ideas and research in areas of common interest as agreed upon by the parties, including artificial intelligence, civil space, the advancement of medical technologies, drug development, and climate change.

Expectations to create breakthrough technological discoveries

The Israeli minister said the countries’ joint research will yield breakthrough technological discoveries and developments in the years to come, with the emphasis being on promoting Israel’s national priority areas led by his ministry.

“Gloomy predictions and vexation do not contribute anything to Israeli science and innovation. Relations between Israel and Britain have been getting tighter over the past few years, and the signing of the agreement in the fields highlights the growing close ties between the countries. The new collaboration will boost not only our scientific communities, but also the culture, economy and security of our two peoples. International agreements of the type we signed this morning in Britain contribute to and strengthen Israel both in the opinion of the international public and in the professional fields,” he added.

As part of the activity of Israel’s Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology to strengthen scientific ties in the world, collaboration agreements have been signed with more than 30 countries including: Italy, France, Germany, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Russia, and now Great Britain