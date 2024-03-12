How to make iPhone read in your voice: AI in action

Artificial intelligence now occupies almost every aspect of our technological lives: from chatbots to creating images and videos in your likeness, and even making presentations and building lectures. It seems that AI is here to stay forever and is changing our lives even if we don't know it. Apple, for example, has already integrated artificial intelligence into iPhones without you knowing.

One of the recent significant features that has been integrated is set to change the lives of chronically ill patients whose speech is affected, including those suffering from a stroke who have difficulty speaking, Parkinson's patients, Alzheimer's patients, head injury patients, or people who have lost their hearing and voice. All of these patients, and others, will be able to use artificial intelligence technology that creates an avatar-like voice that reads texts and speaks in their voice, as if they spoke.

This option is already available on your iPhones, for now only in English, but Apple plans to expand the service to many other languages.

How can you do this step by step? Here is how:

The process takes about an hour, so make sure you have plenty of time and patience. Situate yourself in a quiet room. Tap on settings, accessibility, and scroll down to "VoiceOver". Choose "Create VoiceOver". The iPhone will recognize you and ask you to read aloud 150 sentences in your voice. The activity may take about 15 minutes. After that, the iPhone will create a personalized voice model of you in your voice that can read almost any possible sentence. This way, you can type sentences, paragraphs, and even entire speeches, and the iPhone will read them out loud in your voice.

Try it out and let us know in the comments how it went!