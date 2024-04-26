Apple users will soon be able to login in to Whatsapp without passwords

Meta is expected to soon release a developer version of WhatsApp for iPhone users, in which logging into WhatsApp can be done through facial recognition or an automatic code.

Apple users will soon be able to enter WhatsApp using facial recognition, a fingerprint, or an automatic password without the need to identify themselves via SMS and an identification code.

The new development, reported by a source close to Meta, is expected to be included in a developer version that is usually released before the final version is integrated into the application for the general public.

A developer version is designed to test the development on a broad user base and to receive feedback regarding possible faults.

Automatic login to WhatsApp will be possible on all Apple devices, including iPhones and tablets. It will prevent the need for "Log In" and allow a smooth and fast login to the application for those who have logged out or logging in for the first time.

Access, as mentioned, will be possible through facial recognition, touch recognition existing in old tablet devices such as the Mini iPad, or Passkeys - automatic passwords for Apple users that allow quick and direct entry into applications without typing the code.

WhatsApp for iPads

Last September, it was announced that Meta was testing a WhatsApp version for iPads.

From the first screenshots that were leaked to social media, connecting to the iPad version is similar to connecting to WhatsApp Desktop.

Connecting is done by scanning a QR code, after which WhatsApp connects directly to your personal account with the size matching the tablet screen without the need to connect again.

WhatsApp's iPad application is expected to include all the familiar features, including the option of phone or video calls.

WhatsApp will soon allow you to send and receive messages from other apps as well.

WhatsApp beta 2 users in Europe can already try out the updated messaging software and messages that are also sent from Instagram, Messenger, Signal, and SMS.

At this point, it appears that the application will not allow messages from Telegram, possibly due to security requirements.