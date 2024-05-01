LinkedIn's struggle for uniqueness: Navigating the challenge of evolving into a social network

LinkedIn, the renowned professional networking platform, is facing a new challenge as it experiments with incorporating a TikTok-like video feed into its app. This move comes as LinkedIn seeks to adapt to the evolving landscape of social media platforms and stay relevant in a competitive market. However, the transition towards becoming more like a traditional social network poses risks and potential resistance from its long-standing user base.

Embracing the TikTok-like Format

LinkedIn recently confirmed testing a short video feed feature akin to TikTok's format. This move aligns with the trend observed across various popular apps, such as Instagram's Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snapchat, and Netflix, which have adopted short video updates following TikTok's meteoric rise. The new video feed was first spotted by Austin Null, director of the strategy at influencer agency McKinney, who shared a demo showcasing the vertical feed on LinkedIn's app.

LinkedIn's video feed resides within a designated "Video" tab in the app's navigation bar. Users can tap the tab to access a vertical feed of short videos, which can be swiped through. Like other platforms, users can engage with the videos by liking, commenting, and sharing them. While the content on other platforms spans a wide range of topics, LinkedIn's feed primarily focuses on professional and career-oriented content, aligning with its core purpose.

Navigating the Challenge of Uniqueness

LinkedIn's decision to incorporate a TikTok-like video feed highlights its ongoing battle to distinguish itself in an increasingly crowded social media landscape. As one of the pioneers in professional networking, LinkedIn has traditionally offered a distinct value proposition by focusing on career-related content and networking opportunities. However, as it ventures into the realm of social media features, it risks diluting its unique identity.

The introduction of the video feed aims to enhance engagement and discovery on LinkedIn by providing bite-sized videos that users can quickly scroll through. Microsoft-owned LinkedIn acknowledges the rising popularity of video content for learning from professionals and experts, hence its exploration of new avenues for users to discover relevant videos. However, the challenge lies in striking the right balance between incorporating these features and preserving the platform's original intent.

The Impact on Users and Creators

The launch of the video feed offers an opportunity for creators who have gained prominence on TikTok to expand their reach and share video content tailored to professional growth, job hunting, and career development on LinkedIn. By providing creators with a new platform to showcase their expertise, LinkedIn can attract a wider audience and potentially monetize the video feed in the future.

However, some users may view the introduction of the video feed as overwhelming, given the proliferation of short video updates across different platforms. LinkedIn must carefully navigate this challenge to ensure that its long-standing user base does not feel alienated or discouraged by the influx of video content. Striking a balance between traditional professional networking and incorporating social media features will be crucial in maintaining user satisfaction.