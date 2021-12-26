Aura Air, an Israeli company that develops air purification solutions, won on Sunday the 2021 Entrepreneurial Company of the Year award by independent research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan.

Earlier this month, Aura Air was selected by Israel's Health and Education Ministries for a new pilot to install air filtration systems in 700 classrooms across Jerusalem.

As part of the pilot, the systems will be installed at approximately 100 educational institutions in the Jerusalem area and the government will the study its impact on the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.

Empty classroom at Cramim school, Beit Hakerem, Jerusalem, October 21 2020 (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The Frost & Sullivan award recognizes Aura Air's excellence in the global indoor air quality monitoring industry to address evolving market trends and customer needs

Aura Air says that its purification systems detect, capture and kill 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, germs and allergens through a unique 4-stage purification process.

"We are proud to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan," said Roei Friedberg, CEO of Aura Americas. "As the workforce slowly returns to the office, we hope our solutions will help keep everyone safe and healthy and provide greater peace of mind."

Frost & Sullivan's Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award recognizes the best up-and-coming, potentially disruptive market participant. The process involves a detailed evaluation of best practices criteria across two dimensions for each nominated company. Aura Air excels in many of the criteria in the indoor air quality monitoring space.

In April, Aura Air said that it was planning to establish a production line and an innovation center for the training and presentation of clean air technologies in Ethiopia.

The system's AI-based mechanism compares indoor and outdoor air quality, notifying users upon the detection of hazardous gases via a dedicated app.

It has already been installed in governmental buildings, sports halls, dining and entertainment venues, schools, hospitals, hotels, and public transportation systems around the world.