Start up air filtration system capable of eliminating COVID-19 particles

The Israeli start-up, Aura Air, finished a month long pilot in Sheba Medical Center of it filtration system, as well as installing such a system in the reception hall of the Kings of Spain.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 13, 2020 00:00
Ben-Gurion Airport is empty amid the coronavirus pandemic.
A new Israeli air filtration system promises to allow businesses to reopen despite the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Aura Air works by means of a combination of its patented Copper HEPA Filter, a patented Sterionizer air purification device and a UVC light, which is being tested to also better filter and negate coronavirus droplets in the air, with the system so far showing a 99.97% efficacy rate with influenza viruses such as H1N1 and H5H1.
According to the company, the device can remove gasses and capture 99.9% of even minuscule airborne particles.
“The Aura Air next-generation air filtration solution with IoT management is one of the most effective precautionary measures that can be taken in office buildings, hospitals, hotels, public transportation and conference venues,” explains Aviad Shnaiderman, co-founder and CEO of Aura.
The company claims this system could help both homes and business to help curb the spread of the coronavirus within them.


