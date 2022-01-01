Medical technology acceleration fund Sofinnova MD Start III, a project of European venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners, will invest $5 million USD in Israeli medical technology company Endoron Medical in a seed round to speed up the development of Endoron's technology for repairing abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA), according to a statement from the fund on Wednesday.
Endoron was founded in 2019 by former CEO of Bandit Technologies Ronit Harpaz, vascular surgeon Prof. Ron Karmeli of Hadassah Hospital and veteran mechanical engineer Eyal Teichman. The company's EndoStapling catheter-based technology for repairing AAAs builds upon a previous invention of Karmeli.
The technology aims to improve minimally-invasive AAA surgery in lieu of risky open surgery, which is still widely employed to treat AAAs.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }
Endoron's solution is used to hold in place endografts - surgical grafts used in repairing AAAs - and provide a better seal, as well as to staple and repair grafts that have moved or developed leaks.
The $5m investment is Sofinnova MD Start's first in an Israeli company. Sofinnova, which describes itself as "the only MedTech accelerator in Europe," is bringing experienced medical technology entrepreneurs in an effort to accelerate the development of Endoron's novel technology.
Harpaz, Endoron's CEO, praised Sofinnova's acceleration fund's support and expertise, saying, "The Sofinnova MD Start team are the go-to investors in the medtech domain and are also seasoned medtech entrepreneurs who bring a wealth of operational experience working in high-growth companies like ours," said Harpaz. "With their support, I am confident we will quickly reach key clinical and regulatory inflection points as we work to bring our EndoStapling technology to the clinic."