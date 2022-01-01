Medical technology acceleration fund Sofinnova MD Start III, a project of European venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners, will invest $5 million USD in Israeli medical technology company Endoron Medical in a seed round to speed up the development of Endoron's technology for repairing abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA), according to a statement from the fund on Wednesday.

Endoron was founded in 2019 by former CEO of Bandit Technologies Ronit Harpaz, vascular surgeon Prof. Ron Karmeli of Hadassah Hospital and veteran mechanical engineer Eyal Teichman. The company's EndoStapling catheter-based technology for repairing AAAs builds upon a previous invention of Karmeli.

The technology aims to improve minimally-invasive AAA surgery in lieu of risky open surgery, which is still widely employed to treat AAAs.

Endoron's solution is used to hold in place endografts - surgical grafts used in repairing AAAs - and provide a better seal, as well as to staple and repair grafts that have moved or developed leaks.

The $5m investment is Sofinnova MD Start's first in an Israeli company. Sofinnova, which describes itself as "the only MedTech accelerator in Europe," is bringing experienced medical technology entrepreneurs in an effort to accelerate the development of Endoron's novel technology.

A plate from Gray's Anatomy with yellow lines depicting the most common infrarenal location of the AAA (credit: HENRY VANDYKE CARTER/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)