The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness

Are you at risk for an abdominal aortic aneurysm?

Diagnosis of an aneurysm is essential to prevent a catastrophic rupture event, which may result in the patient's death due to uncontrolled bleeding into the abdomen. 

By EITAN HELDENBERG , ZALMAN ITZHAKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2021 23:14
Are you at risk? (photo credit: Courtesy)
Are you at risk?
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 The tragic death of Arik Einstein, the iconic Israeli singer in 2013 from a ruptured abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), focused the interest of the Israeli population on this disease. 
What is an aneurysm? It is a condition in which the arterial wall weakens, and the artery enlarges to a diameter that is more than one and a half times its normal diameter. The elastic fibers within the arterial wall degenerate, primarily due to smoking. As a result, the arterial wall loses its ability to contract and return to the standard arterial diameter.  
The aorta is the most common artery affected by these changes. The aorta, the main artery in the body, begins at the heart and ends in the pelvis, where it divides into the two arteries that reach the legs. The standard aortic diameter is 20 mm. An abdominal aortic aneurysm is an aorta with a diameter of more than 30 mm. 
Diagnosis of an aneurysm is essential to prevent a catastrophic rupture event, which may result in the patient's death due to uncontrolled bleeding into the abdomen. 
The natural history of the female aneurysmatic disease has not been addressed thus far, and there is no consensus regarding the proper treatment indications. Should treatment for females be identical to treatment for males?  Is there a difference in natural history and as a consequence in the treatment indication? 
Eitan Heldenberg (credit: Courtesy) Eitan Heldenberg (credit: Courtesy)
Women with a history of smoking suffer aneurysms at a rate ten times higher than women who have never smoked. This incidence is seventy times higher among actively smoking women compared to women with no smoking history.
The history of females with large aneurysms is worse than males since the aneurysm diagnosis is made at an older age when the disease has progressed, and the diameter is more extensive. The larger diameter increases the risk of rupture, and the option of minimally invasive, endovascular treatment becomes quite difficult. 
The accepted indication for treating an abdominal aortic aneurism is a diameter of more than 55 mm. This indication is based on studies conducted in large male populations because the disease prevalence is four times higher among males than females.
When the 55 mm diameter rule for intervention is applied to women, the anatomical characteristics of the aneurysm prevent simple endovascular treatment. Using male rules for intervention to females makes the treatment much more complicated and has higher morbidity and mortality rates.  
The rupture risk of an aneurysm whose diameter is 45 mm in females equals the rupture risk of an aneurysm of 55 mm in males. This data has led to the creation of a "rule of thumb" in which 10 mm is added to the diameter measured in a female's aneurysm to estimate the rupture risk according to the currently known tables, which are male-based. 
Zalman Itzhakov (credit: Courtesy) Zalman Itzhakov (credit: Courtesy)
The current approach, which does not consider gender, should be changed, and different intervention guidelines should be established for women and men. Women should be treated earlier, with a smaller abdominal aortic diameter. 
Further studies should be conducted to evaluate the risk of rupture among females. Those studies may change the current aneurysm screening guidelines, which only refer to males ages 65 and up with a smoking history. It seems that females with a smoking history should be screened and treated, if necessary, at an earlier stage. 
Gender seems to play a significant role in this disease progression and should be addressed as such.  Applying those new concepts would surely save many lives. 
We recommend that women who smoke and have high blood pressure should see their doctors for regular checkups to evaluate their risk for abdominal aneurysm. 
Eitan Heldenberg is the head of the Department of Vascular and Endovascular surgery in Hillel Yaffe Medical center. 
Zalman Itzhakov is the head of the Imaging Department in  Wolfson Medical Center.  Interventional Radiologist In Assuta Ramat Hahayal center


Tags health smoking disease heart
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

IDF soldiers' 50% salary increase is not enough - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

How can Hanukkah evict the darkness of the technological invasion?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

No matter how old you are, two shots of Pfizer vaccine don’t last – study

A healthcare worker hands over doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to a doctor at Messe Wien Congress Center, which has been set up as coronavirus disease vaccination centre, in Vienna, Austria February 7, 2021.
2

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)
3

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

How Israel built the world's most accurate military machine

Hamas missiles
5

One dead, four injured in terrorist attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Israeli security personnel carry a dead body down the steps leading to the Western Wall following a shooting incident in Jerusalem's Old City.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by