NIS 18.5 million to be given to 11 companies for space tech development

About NIS 18.5 million was approved to be given to 11 different companies for the development of innovative space technologies, which was approved within the Israel Space Agency program framework on Thursday.

The space agency's program is done in conjunction with the Innovation and Science and Technology ministries as well as the Israel Innovation Authority. The framework of the program, which started in 2012, had already started, has won around a total of NIS 160 million.

The overall goal of the program is to advance the technological development capabilities of the Israeli space industry.

Technology and Science Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen said that she "applauds this important initiative from the Israel Space Agency, under the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, to advance civilian innovations related to space. The global space industry is going through a real revolution.

"The market doubled in size over the last decade and is expected to grow to a trillion dollars in the coming years. The State of Israel has clear advantages in the space industry, but especially in the security domain," she continued.

Farkash-Hacohen stated that the funds provided to the 11 companies will improve their fields in satellite communications, rocket propulsion, sensors that will contribute to dealing with climate change, mining and agriculture.

All companies involved are those that develop equipment for calibration and checking space products that are designed for satellites or are connected to their activities.

Selection criteria of the program in order to choose the companies to include the product and technology, R&D, the local market and a business plan

The companies that fulfilled that criteria are Eicha Communication Systems, Paxis, Terra Space Lab, NSL Communications, GorillaLink, GreenOnyx, HELIOS, SCD, Space Plasmatics, NewRocket and Ramon Space.