The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian News

Presbyterian Church senior official: Israel commits 'slavery' against Palestinians 

"The continued occupation in Palestine/Israel is 21st-century slavery and should be abolished immediately," wrote the Presbyterian Church's Stated Clerk, Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, II.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JANUARY 21, 2022 13:09
Logo for Presbyterian Church (USA) (photo credit: Presbyterian Church and Seek Logo)
Logo for Presbyterian Church (USA)
(photo credit: Presbyterian Church and Seek Logo)
Israel is committing modern slavery against Palestinians through its control of the disputed territories, said Stated Clerk Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson II of the US Presbyterian Church on Monday in a Martin Luther King Jr. Day statement.
"The continued occupation in Palestine/Israel is 21st-century slavery and should be abolished immediately," wrote Nelson. "Given the history of Jewish humble beginnings and persecution, there should be no ambiguity as to the ethical, moral, and dehumanizing marginalization and enslavement of other human beings."
"I would also hope that the Jewish community in the United States would influence the call to join the US government in ending the immoral enslavement," Nelson continued.
Nelson's MLK Day statement took stock of the major issues plaguing the United States. He briefly touched on religious, racial, and economic divisions and narcotics epidemics, but a chief focus in the statement was the "opportunity to free the captives" in "Palestine/Israel."
Jewish organizations responded to Nelson's statement with sharp criticism.
The Anti-Defamation League's CEO and national director Jonathan Greenblatt called the address an "irresponsible statement directed at American Jews on the occasion of Martin Luther King Jr. Day," in a letter sent to the Church official.
"Your call to action went well beyond criticism of Israeli policies in this complex conflict or even calls for justice for Palestinians. Instead, you presented Israel as the epitome of evil: an unethical, immoral, dehumanizing, marginalizing entity that has put another people into 'enslavement,'" wrote Greenblatt. "You further put the responsibility for this alleged evil entity onto the shoulders of the Jewish people as a whole, with an implicit condemnation of Jewish ethics and morality, and placed the onus for ameliorating this conflict on American Jews."
"We have seen how rash rhetoric related to Jews and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict created an environment which emboldens violent attacks against Jewish people and Jewish institutions," noted Greenblatt. "The timing of your irresponsible message was particularly hurtful and harmful, coming a mere day after the hostage-taking at the Colleyville, TX synagogue, a shocking incident which underscored the sense of siege confronting the US Jewish community."
The Kentucky Jewish Council, from the Church's home state, also published a letter that they had sent to the Church official after their letter condemning the "libelous, deeply antisemitic" statement was "rejected."
The letter's singular focus on Israel, while ignoring genuine human rights abuses around the world, from the Uyghur Genocide in China to the constant support of international terror by Iran, shows that your focus, rather than on civil rights, is on the Jewish people," wrote Rabbi Shlomo Livtin, director of Chabad of the Bluegrass and the UK Jewish Student Center. "Your letter, coming days after a Texas Synagogue was attacked, and timed to take advantage of the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was, in face, a betrayal of his memory and a repudiation of his views."
"In your haste to attack the Jewish people, you label them slavers, and in doing so you not only defame the People of Israel," but also US civil rights heroes who supported Israel, Livtin continued.
Both Greenblatt and Litvin referenced a hostage situation last Saturday at a Colleyville, Texas Synagogue that saw four congregation members held at gunpoint by an Islamic extremist named Malik Faisal Akram. Akram, a 44-yeard-old British citizen, sought the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani terrorist with al-Qaeda affiliations held in a nearby prison.
Litvin noted that the Colleyville gunman was inspired by "hateful conspiracy theories of Jewish power and influence," and that the Stated Clerk was making the same type of demands of the Jewish people. "His hateful delusions find a place of comfort on your tongue."
The Stated Clerk is the highest-ranking position in the Presbyterian Church after the moderator. They are responsible for the office of the General Assembly, which conducts the church's clerical affairs. Stated Clerks are elected for four-year terms. Nelson was elected to the position in 2016.
The Presbyterian Church had over 1.2 million active members in 2020. 

sign up to our newsletter


Tags diaspora church slavery Martin Luther King Jr usa Kentucky
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must clarify it's confusing COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu should take the plea deal and save Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Peace and the non-rational enemy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Iran's regime is the source of the Israel-Iran conflict - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Societal psychosis and the ‘mental illness’ excuse - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by