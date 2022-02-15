The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Where did the ancient Israelites encounter God?

A new online course targeting Evangelical Christians will examine the question of where the Israelites worshiped God before the Temple was built.

By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Published: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 15:13

Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2022 15:16
Alter of Joshua on Mount Ebal (photo credit: AARON LIPKIN - LIPKIN TOURS AGENCY)
Alter of Joshua on Mount Ebal
(photo credit: AARON LIPKIN - LIPKIN TOURS AGENCY)

The two Holy Temples in Jerusalem stood for more than 800 years combined. But where did the Israelites worship God and receive prophecy before Solomon’s Temple was built?

A new online course, hosted by Aaron Lipkin of Lipkin Tours, will be examining that very question. 

Five Christian and Jewish Bible and archaeology scholars will each present one of the sites that the Bible tells us was a place where the ancient Israelites encountered God.

The ancient city of Shiloh (Credit: AARON LIPKIN)The ancient city of Shiloh (Credit: AARON LIPKIN)

The course, created especially for English-speaking Evangelical Christians, addresses the question of where God’s presence was found before Jerusalem became the center of worship and prophecy in the time of King Solomon. 

Five sites combine ancient Israelite worship, prophetic revelation, archeology

Lipkin identified five sites (Gilgal, Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal, Shiloh, Bethel and Dan) that bring together ancient Israelite worship, prophetic revelation and archeology. Each of these sites were places where the ancient Israelites connected to God or where God approached the Biblical prophets. According to Lipkin, they are “places of the Divine and reality meeting together.”

“Studying these sites in depth is intended to bring the student to a deeper level of understanding the Hebrew Bible,” Lipkin said. 

“When I lecture in churches in the US, what I’m conveying is reality,” he explained. “The Biblical stories are not just legends and fairy tales. They are real stories that happened in real places.”

According to Lipkin, each of the sites conveys its own messages - messages that the faculty will share. For example, he asserted that Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal is about freedom of choice. 

Israelite footprint structures found by archeology professor Adam Zertal (Credit: AARON LIPKIN)Israelite footprint structures found by archeology professor Adam Zertal (Credit: AARON LIPKIN)


How so? 

When Moses brought the Israelites the Torah on Mount Sinai, he did so with a commanding presence. By contrast, at Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal, the Israelites received the Torah of their own free will, as opposed to being compelled at Mount Sinai by the intensity of the experience.

Lipkin commented on this central message of Joshua’s Altar. 

“You need to remember that God is giving you the choice - to choose between good and evil,” Lipkin explained.

He also hinted at why the placement of Joshua’s Altar on Mount Ebal, as opposed to Mount Gerizim, highlights that another message found on Mount Ebal is about repentance.

At Shiloh, where God first called the prophet Samuel, Lipkin said that a critical message is that we, “are lacking a healthy connection with God without prophecy.” At Bethel, where God promises Jacob that He will be with him, guard him and bring him back to Israel, we are reminded, said Lipkin, that the same promises apply to Jacob’s descendants.

The lectures will combine archeological explorations of the five sites with messages intended to spiritually enrich the students. The faculty, the majority of whom are religious Christians, are “coming as archeologists to speak about the archeological findings and discoveries in those sites and also give their insights about what the archeological findings mean.”

Lipkin said that major emphasis will be on validating that “the stories in the Bible happened. We believe these sites match what is described in the Hebrew scriptures.” 

Studying about these sites in depth helps students connect to the site itself and “not only connects you strongly to the story, [but also] sheds deeper understanding of the Biblical text,” he added.

None of these sites are in Jerusalem. This was very deliberate. Jerusalem, he said, exceeds all other places in Israel in holiness, and it is a complicated city. 

Lipkin spoke about how, in his opinion, “it can be hard to connect in Jerusalem in a pure way. It's easier to elevate spiritually [at these five sites] without all the intensity of Jerusalem.”

Each of the five sites are found in Samaria and all have deep Biblical significance. Lipkin shared that, “many [tourists] are fearful of visiting Judea and Samaria because of the politics, but they should know that this is where everything happened. When someone comes to Israel and wants to visit the Biblical sites and doesn’t come to Judea and Samaria, they are missing many of the most important Biblical sites.”

“Finding the Nexus: Where Did Ancient Israelites Encounter God?” runs March 6 through April 3, 2022. After each live session, students will receive links to view the presentation as well as supplemental information, such as additional Bible teachings. For more information and to register, click here.

Christian World Newsletter

Connect to Israel in your inbox

By entering your email address, you agree to receive communications from the Jerusalem Post and our marketing partners.



Tags Settlements Tourism shiloh israel judea and samaria bible
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

'Jeopardy!' winner not surprised at antisemitic response to her success

Alex Trebek poses on set at Sony Pictures in Culver City, Calif., for the premier of the 28th season of "Jeopardy," Sept. 20, 2011.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

How did Leonardo Da Vinci draw the vagina?

Uomo Vitruviano Vitruvian Man 1492 Leonardo Da Vinci.
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by