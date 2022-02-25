The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Where was Jesus crucified? New book 

The New Testament describes the crucifixion of Jesus as taking place in Jerusalem.  But where in Jerusalem exactly? This author thinks he may have an answer.

By ADAM ELIYAHU BERKOWITZ
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2022 07:05
Glogotha (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Glogotha
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)

A new book has reached number one on Amazon by asking the simple question: Where was Jesus crucified?

Joe Kovacs dealt with this question in his new book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." 


Kovacs begins by noting what many people believe is the entire story. 

The New Testament describes the crucifixion of Jesus as taking place in Jerusalem. 

The verses in Matthew 27:32-56, Mark 15:21-38 Luke 23:26-49 and John 19:16-37 describe Jesus as being brought to the "Place of a Skull.”

Most scholars accept these verses at face value and believe that Jesus was crucified at a site immediately outside Jerusalem's walls called Golgotha that was accessible to passers-by and observable from some distance away.

Eusebius of Caesarea, a fourth-century Greek historian of Christianity, identified its location only as being north of Mount Zion.

The name Golgotha is derived from Goolgolet, the Hebrew word for skull. Similarly, in Aramaic Golgotha means “place of the skull.” The Latin word for skull is calvaria, and in English, many Christians refer to the site of the crucifixion as Calvary. 

This is supposedly a reference to either the skull-like appearance of the rock face and/or the presence of bones at the site. 

The Gospel of John states there was a garden at Golgotha and an unused tomb owned by a prominent rich man, Joseph of Arimathea, into which Jesus’ body was placed. This tomb is believed by some to be a site known today as the Garden Tomb. 

As Jesus had relatively few disciples at the time of his crucifixion, no church or landmark was raised at the site until the fourth century when Constantine ordered the construction of a basilica at the site he believed was Golgotha. This later became known as the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. 

The authenticity of this site was questioned as it stands inside the walls of Jerusalem’s Old City. Archaeologists have uncovered remains of other walls that may have existed at the time of Jesus that would put the basilica outside the city walls. 

As a result, there is some dispute over the precise location of events.

Though the consensus is that the crucifixion and subsequent burial and resurrection all took place in and around Jerusalem, another dilemma appears suddenly in the book of Revelations:

And their dead bodies shall lie in the street of the great city, which spiritually is called Sodom and Egypt, where also our Lord was crucified (KJV 11:8).


Kovacs explained that the verses describing the crucifixion in Jerusalem were speaking quite literally, describing the geographic location in which the events transpired.

“Scripture does have to agree with itself but it uses different words to describe where Jesus was crucified,” Kovacs said in an interview with Christian World. “Throughout the Gospel, the trial and crucifixion were described as being in Jerusalem. Paul describes this as taking place right outside the city gates.”

“Revelation raises the issue of Jesus being crucified in Sodom and Egypt,” Kovacs said. “But this problem is resolved if you read that verse as a parable. This requires reading the Bible on a higher level, what I call ‘God speed.’”

Kovacs explained that he has incorporated Hebrew into his Bible studies. He refers to the Hebrew names for the cities of Sodom and Egypt.

"The names of the cities have literal meanings,” he explained. “The word Sodom means 'burning' or 'flaming' and Egypt is the 'dark place of misery,’” Kovacs said. “The Hebrew name for Egypt, Mitzrayim, looks and even sounds something like its English meaning of misery.”

By using this method of learning the Bible, Kovacs extracted a deeper meaning from the enigmatic verse describing the site of the crucifixion as being distant from Jerusalem.

"What it's saying is that this world of flesh in which we dwell is a place of darkness, distress and misery where we're being refined in a flaming furnace, the metaphoric 'furnace of affliction,' as God famously calls it in Isaiah 48:10,” Kovacs said. “Hence, spiritually speaking, Jesus was killed in this place where we're all being purified under some serious heat, a place that is quite dark and miserable at times."

In the book, Kovacs also explains his understanding of the number of the beast, the mark of the beast, turning wine into water, the miracle of the blind man and other topics in Bible study.

The book has gained a lot of attention, ranking No. 1 in several Amazon.com categories



Tags Jerusalem jesus Jesus Christ
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by