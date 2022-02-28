Are there biblical implications to Russian invasion? Watch video

The decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch an illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine has dominated global headlines and social media for the last week.

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

It has also generated a wave of questions about Bible prophecy and the End of Days.

Joel Rosenberg said that he is receiving questions from Christian pastors and lay people — and from Jewish rabbis and scholars, as well as journalists — all over the world.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

While there are many variations, they generally fall into two main categories.

First, are there biblically prophetic implications to this horrible new war in Ukraine and fears throughout Europe that Putin may invade other countries as well?

Second, could this war in Europe trigger the end times scenario that the Hebrew prophet Ezekiel described as the “War of Gog and Magog” in chapters 38 and 39 of the Book of Ezekiel?

Amid surging interest in the End Times and also much confusion, Rosenberg and his colleague, Carl Moeller, recently recorded a new episode of their podcast — “Inside the Epicenter” — to walk people through the prophecies of the War of Gog and Magog.

Watch the episode above.