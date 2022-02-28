The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Are there biblical implications to Russian invasion? Watch video

Joel Rosenberg and Carl Moeller ask if Russian-Ukraine war could trigger “War of Gog and Magog."

By JOEL C. ROSENBERG / ALL ISRAEL NEWS
Published: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 19:58

Updated: FEBRUARY 28, 2022 20:10
Book of Ezekiel (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Book of Ezekiel
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch an illegal and immoral invasion of Ukraine has dominated global headlines and social media for the last week.

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

It has also generated a wave of questions about Bible prophecy and the End of Days.

Joel Rosenberg said that he is receiving questions from Christian pastors and lay people — and from Jewish rabbis and scholars, as well as journalists — all over the world.

While there are many variations, they generally fall into two main categories.

First, are there biblically prophetic implications to this horrible new war in Ukraine and fears throughout Europe that Putin may invade other countries as well?

Second, could this war in Europe trigger the end times scenario that the Hebrew prophet Ezekiel described as the “War of Gog and Magog” in chapters 38 and 39 of the Book of Ezekiel?

Amid surging interest in the End Times and also much confusion, Rosenberg and his colleague, Carl Moeller, recently recorded a new episode of their podcast — “Inside the Epicenter” — to walk people through the prophecies of the War of Gog and Magog. 

Watch the episode above.



Tags ezekiel tablets bible All Israel News
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Six Russian government websites including Kremlin website down

Cyber attack
2

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
3

After Ukraine, Russia warns Finland of 'military repercussions' if it joins NATO

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin
4

Russia, Ukraine say open to talks as combat continues outside Kyiv

Service members gather in a square during head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov's address, dedicated to a military conflict in Ukraine, in Grozny, Russia February 25, 2022.
5

Here's how to checkmate Putin - chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by