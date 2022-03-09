The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
NRB Evangelical board adopts IHRA working definition of antisemitism

“Fighting antisemitism is a key issue for believers."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 06:06

Updated: MARCH 9, 2022 06:08
National Religious Broadcasters 2022 (photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)
National Religious Broadcasters 2022
(photo credit: TWITTER SCREENSHOT)

The National Religious Broadcasters (NRB) board of directors has adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, it announced Tuesday at its annual convention.

“Fighting antisemitism is a key issue for believers, and it’s very important that our understanding of the issue reflects cultural realities,” said NRB CEO Troy A. Miller. “An accurate and contemporary definition of antisemitism helps us to recognize and combat this form of hatred wherever it emerges.”

The IHRA definition is the one used by the United States Department of State. It explains that “antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

REV. JOHNNIE MOORE, founder and CEO, The KAIROS Company: ‘I am a proud Christian who studies the Hebrew Bible. (Credit: Vitaly Manzuk)REV. JOHNNIE MOORE, founder and CEO, The KAIROS Company: ‘I am a proud Christian who studies the Hebrew Bible. (Credit: Vitaly Manzuk)

The NRB conference runs through the weekend. This year, as in previous years, the event will include a “Breakfast to Honor Israel.” The themes of this year’s breakfast is fighting antisemitism.

The breakfast is co-sponsored by the Combat Anti-Semitism Movement, the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, NRBTV and Artza. A keynote address will be delivered by Rev. Johnnie Moore, president of the Congress of Christian Leaders. 



