The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

On Kyiv frontlines: Horrific devastation, heroic acts - video

“Not just the Church, but everybody in this country that has banded together."

By ALL ISRAEL NEWS STAFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2022 03:20

Updated: MARCH 24, 2022 03:29
Ukrainian Jew Irina Sakada from Kyiv, reacts as she listens to her daughter Sophia during a meeting with refugees on March 22, 2022 (photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)
Ukrainian Jew Irina Sakada from Kyiv, reacts as she listens to her daughter Sophia during a meeting with refugees on March 22, 2022
(photo credit: KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS)

CBN News senior international correspondent George Thomas has seen firsthand the horrific devastation of the war in Ukraine, but he has also witnessed “heroic” acts by ordinary citizens who have risked their lives to help meet the urgent needs of their fellow countrymen and get them to safety.

For more stories from ALL ISRAEL NEWS go to allisrael.com

“Not just the Church, but everybody in this country that has banded together” has been heroic, Thomas said in a Zoom interview with ALL ISRAEL NEWS.

Thomas, who has been in Ukraine for six weeks, was also there in 2014 during the Maidan revolution and invasion of Crimea. He told ALL ISRAEL NEWS that before the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, no one sensed that war was on their doorstep.

But if Russia had hoped to divide Ukraine or its citizens, so far the invasion has backfired, he observed.

“If [Russian President] Vladimir Putin, in his aspirations to invade and conquer Ukraine, thought he could divide Ukrainians, 27 days in, Ukraine is united as never before and Ukrainians are banding together to help complete strangers.

“For them, at the end of the day, it is about the survival of their nation, of their land borders,” Thomas said. “It’s the clarion call I’ve been hearing all throughout my month and a half here, that this is not necessarily about joining NATO or about European Union membership. This is about freedom.”

Thomas describes the "seismic" geopolitical fallout the invasion has caused and offers an analytical view of the history plus the current state of play across Ukraine – which cities have fallen and which areas are cut off by the Russian military.

While there, Thomas is also reporting on the humanitarian response of faith communities and individual Ukrainian citizens, as well as international organizations including CBN’s own Operation Blessing and Orphan’s Promise.

Ukrainians are deeply religious, he said, and are drawing from their strong belief system.

“Since the fall of Communism and since Ukraine’s independence, Ukraine has experienced tremendous religious freedom. In fact, today Ukraine is the largest missionary-sending country in Eastern Europe and Central Asia,” Thomas noted.

In the video above, ALL ISRAEL NEWS news editor Nicole Jansezian and Thomas also talk shop about what it is like to be a war correspondent and the responsibility involved in verifying reports and getting at the truth during the "fog of war."



Tags ukraine church Ukraine crisis All Israel News Ukraine-Russia War
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

When Iran counterstrikes Mossad in secret war - analysis

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
2

Ukraine now developing nuclear arms with US help, Russia claims

Russian President Vladimir Putin signs documents, including a decree recognising two Russian-backed breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, during a ceremony in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released February 21, 2022.
3

Fourth vaccine offers little protection against COVID-19 - study

A nurse prepares to administer a fourth booster Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a person with an implanted heart.
4

Cyberattack against Israeli sites follows reports of failed Mossad op against Iran

A SATELLITE view of Iran's Fordow nuclear plant.
5

At least 847 civilians killed in Ukraine since conflict began -UN

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko surveys the place where a shell hit a residential building, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 18, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by