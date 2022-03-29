The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

On Passover, Easter: Look for biblical patterns

Opinion: "Pesach is a story of patterns," writes Pastor Trey Graham.

By TREY GRAHAM
Published: MARCH 29, 2022 09:57

Updated: MARCH 29, 2022 09:59
Bernie Faller attends a Passover seder for 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Louisville, Kentucky on March 27, 2021. (photo credit: AMIRA KARAOUD/REUTERS)
Bernie Faller attends a Passover seder for 10 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Louisville, Kentucky on March 27, 2021.
(photo credit: AMIRA KARAOUD/REUTERS)

Holy days are upon us.  Shopping and house cleaning and family gatherings are on everyone’s mind.  Even post-COVID travel plans are an option for families this year.  

Hopefully, deliverance and obedience and grace are also on everyone’s mind. 

Your household may have years of traditions and routines that guide your holiday preparations.  You likely have generational patterns that you follow, passed down from parents and grandparents.

As Christians and Jews enter the seasons of Easter and Passover, Bible students everywhere are reminded that the Lord Almighty is a God of patterns.  Like the structure of the six days of creation, the annual calendar of feasts and fasts, the consistent beauty of the weekly Shabbat and the detailed instructions for sacrifices (korbanot) in the book of Leviticus, the Lord established patterns for His people as they seek His grace and deliverance. 

Sinful people are allowed access into the presence of sinless God by following His patterns. We serve a God who so wants to forgive that He graciously provides His children important spiritual instructions.  God’s patterns guide God’s people.

What happens when a person attempts to approach the Lord in ways that violate His patterns?  

Sadly, many of us were reminded of that answer as we recently studied the parasha of Sh’mini and read about the tragic and preventable deaths of Nadav and Avihu, the sons of Aaron who “offered strange fire before the Lord, which He had not commanded them” (Leviticus 10:1).

Jews understand that Passover is a story of patterns.  Family traditions and Bible teachings during the Seder Meal are powerful lessons for the next generation about God’s righteousness and sovereignty.  Haggadah readings remind the listeners of God’s power as evidenced by the horror of the plagues and God’s mercy as evidenced by the freeing of the slaves.  The pattern of Moses repeatedly calling for freedom is contrasted with Pharaoh’s stubborn refusals to let the slaves go.

Ten plagues finger puppets (Credit: Flickr)Ten plagues finger puppets (Credit: Flickr)


Pesach is a story of patterns because the one, true God consistently and deliberately demonstrated His power over Egypt’s deities.  Did you know that the ten plagues, also known as “wonders,” were not random demonstrations of heavenly power?  Instead, each supernatural action by the God of Israel was a purposeful reaction to and victory over the various gods of Egypt. 

For example, the second plague of frogs was sent by Israel’s God to demonstrate authority over Egypt’s deity known as “Hapi,” the frog goddess. 

The fourth plague of flies came from heaven’s throne to dominate the fly-like deity of Egypt, known as the god “Khepri.”

When the unimaginable destruction of hail descended from the skies in plague number seven, the Israelites (and the Egyptians) must have recognized that HaShem was greater than “Nut,” the Egyptian sky goddess.

We could go further down the list, but I think you get the idea.  

The God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob defeated pagan deities in the Exodus, proving undeniably that He possessed sovereign spiritual power over every aspect of His creation.  As we see when we study the list of plagues, the Lord used a logical pattern to proclaim His victory one miracle at a time.

Speaking of the plagues, what distinguished the homes devastated by the final plague and the homes protected from the sorrow of death?  The blood of the lamb on every doorpost.  The Passover story illustrates one of God’s most important patterns … there is power in the blood.

“The blood shall be a sign for you on the houses where you live; and when I see the blood I will pass over you, and no plague will befall you to destroy you when I strike the land of Egypt" (Exodus 12:13).

“For the life of the flesh is in the blood, and I have given it to you on the altar to make atonement for your souls; for it is the blood by reason of the life that makes atonement” (Leviticus 17:11).

Fellow Christians, are you aware that the man from Galilee named Jesus of Nazareth annually celebrated the Seder Meal, including the night before He was crucified, just a few days before He was resurrected?  To best understand His life and ministry, followers of Jesus should know that He lived a Jewish life regulated by the patterns of the Bible’s holy days.

In Jerusalem, during a Passover meal in the upper room, Jesus said to His disciples as He was partaking in the Seder’s third cup of wine, “for this is My blood of the covenant, which is poured out for many for forgiveness of sins”  (Matthew 26:28).  Jesus, the one worshipped by Christians as the Messiah, understood from the Passover story that there is power in the blood.

Weekly gatherings for worship, daily opportunities for prayer, annual celebrations of the birth and resurrection of our Savior – these are all patterns that encourage spiritual growth for Christians.  Becoming more like Jesus is the calling of His followers.  

You can mention spiritual disciplines or faithful obedience or consistency in one’s spiritual walk.  These various terms used by Christian teachers to encourage their congregations are all reminders of a lesson from Passove: there is power in patterns. 

As Easter approaches, do you know what distinguishes the homes where Resurrection Day is just another Sunday in the spring and the homes where spiritual power is present and salvation has come?  

Look for biblical patterns.  And, look for the blood of the lamb, not on doorposts but on hearts.  

Trey Graham is a pastor and radio host in Texas who leads tours of Christian pilgrims to study the Bible in Israel. Learn more at www.IsraelByTheBook.com.



Tags Passover easter in jerusalem jews Christians Easter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
3

Israeli researchers find a new, natural weapon for fighting cancer

Scan photos of a tumor; in it you can see cancerous cells that are colored in purple.
4

Russian losses in Ukraine exceed Soviet losses in Afghanistan

A charred Russian tank and captured tanks are seen, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in the Sumy region, Ukraine, March 7, 2022.
5

Why is Russia's church backing Putin's war?

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, conducts a service on Orthodox Christmas at the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia January 6, 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by