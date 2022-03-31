The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

Jerusalem has stood the test of time - here's how

Opinion: Jerusalem is indeed a physical reminder of God's promises.

By JENTEZEN FRANKLIN
Published: MARCH 31, 2022 03:46
THE KIDRON Valley showing the Ottoman walls of the Old City. (photo credit: GIL ZOHAR)
THE KIDRON Valley showing the Ottoman walls of the Old City.
(photo credit: GIL ZOHAR)

I've traveled to many countries around the world, but no city holds as much history and promise for me as Jerusalem. No physical place on earth helps me connect more deeply with my personal faith than Jerusalem.

My wife Cherise and I conduct a pilgrimage to Jerusalem almost every year. It is an ancient city yet it never gets old.Jerusalem is a firm foundation, physically and spiritually, for our faith. It's a place that reminds us of miraculous spiritual highs as well as strong physical courage. The history of the Christian faith, from antiquity to today is all found in Jerusalem. Seeing how God's promise to Abraham unfolds before your very eyes right there in Jerusalem is a sight that gives anyone great hope.

When Jerusalem was once under occupation, God granted Nehemiah a vision and favor to go rebuild the walls. Coupled with that favor came great personal courage, as Nehemiah’s workers took up a tool in one hand and kept a sword in the other. This is how Christians still live today. The sword of God’s Word at the ready, the work of the Lord underway.

Jerusalem was later conquered by a repressive king. This time it was Judah Maccabee who set out to deliver the city. When the city was freed, the temple had only enough oil to light a lamp for a day. Yet, the lamp remained lit for eight full days. The Maccabees did their part and God did his. This left us with a wonderful lesson on how our obedience and God's faithfulness weaves a beautiful tapestry of history for generations to come. 

Author Pastor Jentezen Franklin (Credit: FREE CHAPEL)Author Pastor Jentezen Franklin (Credit: FREE CHAPEL)

Jerusalem is indeed a physical reminder of God's promises. We learn from this unique city that our road may be long, the journey may have more turbulence than we expect but, like Jerusalem, in the end we'll still be standing. No wonder God calls us to “pray for the peace of Jerusalem" in Psalm 122. It is the centerpiece - the foundation - upon which so many of his fulfilled promises are built, and where so many promises yet to be fulfilled will one day unfold. 

When you need hope, ponder what has happened in this city. Because Jerusalem reminds us that God never forgot His people then, and He will never forget me and you.

Jerusalem Old City - Tower of David (Credit: JERUSALEM POST)Jerusalem Old City - Tower of David (Credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Pastor Jentezen Franklin is the Senior Pastor of Free Chapel, a multi-campus church. Each week his television program "Kingdom Connection" is broadcast on major networks all over the world. A New York Times best-selling author, Jentezen has written 10 books including his most recent, "Acres of Diamonds."



