The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Jews, Christians to ascend to Jerusalem together in unity hike - watch

By ADAM ELIYAHU BERKOWITZ
Published: APRIL 3, 2022 16:20
Israel Center for Jewish-Christian Relations unity hike, 2019 (photo credit: Dr. Faydra Shapiro)
Israel Center for Jewish-Christian Relations unity hike, 2019
(photo credit: Dr. Faydra Shapiro)

Jews and Christians will take a five-day hike and ascend together to Jerusalem as part of a special program that will take place during the preparation period for Passover and Easter.

The hike, organized by Dr. Faydra Shapiro, executive director for the Israel Center for Jewish-Christian Relations in Tiberias, will take place April 6-10, departing from Emmaus Nicopolis (Latrun Junction) and arriving at Mt. Zion on Palm Sunday (Western church) at dawn. The program will include a communal Sabbath on what the Jews refer to as Shabbat HaGadol, the Sabbath directly preceding the pilgrimage festival of Passover. 

“We will be walking, learning, singing, engaging together, in preparation for the celebration of our respective holy days of Pesach and Easter,” Shapiro told The Jerusalem Post. “We have a group of about 25 people coming together for this: Jews, Catholics and Protestants. The group includes religious Jews, priests, nuns and ministers, and young men and women from Israel, Palestine and overseas.”

Shapiro sees this as a grass-roots initiative and not as a training session.

“It's important to us that this not be for Jewish-Christian relations ‘professionals’ or tour guides,” Shapiro said. “The event was designed for regular people to enter deeply into the Jewish-Christian relationship.” 

The program includes two full days of hiking, followed by Shabbat together. The final leg will begin as Shabbat ends on Saturday night with a hike from Ein Kerem to Mount Zion. The arrival on Mount Zion is scheduled to coincide with the dawn. 

(Credit: Dr. Faydra Shapiro)(Credit: Dr. Faydra Shapiro)

The Shabbat will be held in the pilgrims’ house in St. John in Montana Franciscan Monastery in Ein Kerem. 

“While I imagine we aren't the first people to celebrate Shabbat in a monastery, it's a beautiful opportunity to do so and to remember all that is possible between us,” Shapiro said. 

Though Jews and Christians tend to be deeply involved in their own respective holidays at this time, Shapiro sees the holidays as a unique time for devotion that can unite.

“Pesach is an event that both connects and divides Jews and Christians,” Shapiro said. “We want to dive into that space and explore it together, recognizing that as people who seek holiness through our own traditions, acknowledging that we have much to share and learn from one another. This year Pesach and Pascha [Easter] fall together. We will explore what they have to do with each other.”

For the Jews, there is a biblical mandate to ascend to Jerusalem in order to bring the paschal lamb to the Temple, a commandment that, unfortunately, is not currently performed. But for believers in Jesus, the route is no less important.

“The road from Jerusalem to Emmaus is so significant for Christians, and the appearance of the resurrected Jesus to two disciples who are on their way, as depicted in Luke 24,” Shapiro explained. “But we tend to forget that following this mind-blowing experience, the disciples return to Jerusalem with great joy, straight to the Temple (Luke 24:52-53).”

Shapiro believes that this type of gathering is the key to building bridges.

“You know, so much of Jewish-Christian relations is based on short events: conferences, conversations, volunteering,” Shapiro said. “And those are great. But they are also a bit limited. This pilgrimage allows us a beautiful chunk of time together, where we can go deeper in our engagement.

“The goal is to give us time together, real quality time together, to hike, to learn, to eat, to celebrate, to disagree, to laugh, to help one another up the steep bits. We will only learn how to walk together by actually walking together, as we are,” she said. 

A small pilot project was run in 2019 to see if it was possible and valuable.

“The effect was electrifying,” Shapiro said. “Conversations went on deep into the night. Jews and Christians gave divrei Torah [Torah commentary] at the Shabbat meals, gentle arguments were had, new friendships were built. By the time we got to Mt. Zion at dawn, we knew we had received new eyes that allowed us to see the Jerusalem of the future.”

Shapiro described it as a manifestation of Isaiah’s prophecy:

"And many peoples shall go and say: 'Come and let us go up to the mountain of the Lord, to the house of the God of Jacob; and He will teach us of His ways, and we will walk in His paths" (Isaiah 2:3). 

“There wasn't a dry eye among us when we arrived at Mount Zion,” Shapiro said.

The program was pushed off after that due to the pandemic and Shapiro said that this year is still difficult, both because of COVID and becuase of the recent terror attacks. Palestinian participants need special permits to come into Israel from Judea and Samaria.

“This year is especially fraught given the unstable security situation,” Shapiro explained. “I never expected to be helping to arrange permits for Palestinian Christian participants to enter Israel and also hiring an armed guard to accompany us on the same day. Terror knows no religion or ethnicity.”

Shapiro gave as an example Amir Khoury, an Arab Christian policeman from Nazareth who was murdered by terrorists saving Jewish Israeli lives in the Orthodox city of Bnei Brak last week. 

The pilgrimage is the work of the Israel Center for Jewish-Christian Relations, with generous support from Passages Israel and the Philos Project. 



Tags Jerusalem jewish interfaith Christians unity
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists discover new solar waves that don't fit with current theories

A coronal mass ejection from the Sun imaged on August 31, 2012
2

Israel on high security, military alert after week of terror attacks

Israel Police officers and rescue forces are seen at the scene of a shooting attack in Bnei Brak, March 29, 2022
3

Terror in Hadera: Two Border Police officers killed in ISIS attack

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Hadera police station after the attack.
4

Army of evangelists aim to turn spiritual tide in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
5

Azerbaijan expresses outrage after Russia says it violated ceasefire

An Azeri soldier is seen at fighting positions near divided Taghavard village in Nagorno-Karabakh region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by