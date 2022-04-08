The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Ukraine: Franklin Graham's org. provides assistance via 3,000 churches

The story of how Christians and Jews are helping care for those suffering most

By NICOLE JANSEZIAN / ALL ISRAEL NEWS
Published: APRIL 8, 2022 07:52
Franklin Graham speaking with a doctor at a field hospital in Ukraine (photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)
Franklin Graham speaking with a doctor at a field hospital in Ukraine
(photo credit: Courtesy / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)

In the last few weeks, two life-saving, state-of-the-art field hospitals have been set up in Ukraine – one by the Jewish state and another by an Evangelical Christian organization.

While Israel set up the Shining Star field hospital in Mostyska, Ukraine, near the border with Poland, Samaritan’s Purse established one in Lviv along with four other medical clinics that have treated more than 3,100 patients so far. 

Samaritan’s Purse was on the ground shortly after the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24. The organization's president, Franklin Graham, recently spent two days in the war-torn nation to encourage the ministry’s medical and humanitarian teams and visit with the Ukrainian people and local churches.

“This is dangerous work, but our team is committed to helping the people of Ukraine. We want them to know that God loves them and we’re here to care for them,” Graham said. “There are many needs on the ground, but the greatest need is prayer. We need to continue to pray that God would work in the hearts of leaders to end the fighting.”

Samaritan’s Purse has 160 staff members in the region and has made seven airlifts already delivering more than 200 tons of relief supplies, including medicine, food, hygiene kits, clothing and bedding. Its vast network of more than 3,000 churches distributes the aid which they say has helped more than 47,000 people.

Chaplains with Billy Graham Evangelistic Association meeting with an injured Ukrainian man in a field hospital (Credit: Courtesy / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)Chaplains with Billy Graham Evangelistic Association meeting with an injured Ukrainian man in a field hospital (Credit: Courtesy / ALL ISRAEL NEWS)

In addition to the Emergency Field Hospital in Lviv, Samaritan’s Purse is treating patients at four medical clinics, including a train station and bus station in Lviv, another in Chernivtsi and yet another clinic closer to the front lines.

“We go to where the fighting is and that’s what we do,” Graham said.

Graham, who is also president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, has written letters pleading with both the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to call a ceasefire for Holy Week and has visited Ukraine where his organization is providing massive amounts of humanitarian relief to the besieged country.

In a Facebook post on March 31, Graham said he hoped that a few days of ceasefire could lead to a lasting peace.

"We have all been heartbroken to see the lives that are being utterly devastated by the deadly conflict going on in Ukraine since February 24. I just returned from Ukraine where Samaritan's Purse and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association have teams working to bring help since just after the fighting began. This is a man-made disaster, a historic humanitarian crisis—and I believe God is the only solution. I am urging Christians around the world to pray for God to work in the hearts of leaders involved and to intervene and bring peace and an end to the conflict.

“I have written to Russian President Vladimir Putin and to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asking for a ceasefire from April 15-24 which encompasses the 10 days of Holy Easter observances around the world. I shared with them that I will be calling on churches in Ukraine, Russia, and around the globe to join together in prayer during those 10 days. May we humbly unite before the King of kings and the Lord of lords, the Prince of Peace, to ask for His help and mercy.

“Someone asked why I asked for a ceasefire just for 10 days.  If they can stop fighting for a week or 10 days, maybe they can stop fighting for two weeks. If they stop for two weeks, maybe they can stop for a month. If they stop for a month, maybe they can stop for good. You've got to start somewhere.

“I pray there will be an end to this horrible conflict even sooner—Today! But if not, maybe this could be a starting point. Will you join me in this prayer?”

Samaritan’s Purse remains close to the frontlines and at its new clinic in eastern Ukraine will be able to treat as many as 200 patients a day, the organization said. 

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, founded by Evangelist Billy Graham in 1950, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Samaritan’s Purse is based in Boone, North Carolina.



Tags ukraine Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Hubble Telescope detects farthest single star ever seen from Earth

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope
2

Jews behind Russia-Ukraine war to form new Jewish state - Islamic scholar

A Kyiv-based TV tower was shelled
3

Army of evangelists target 'Satan's headquarters' in New Hampshire

New Hampshire State House
4

Russia aims to capture eastern, southern Ukraine - Zelensky

A Ukrainian serviceman fires with a mortar, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at a position in Kyiv region, Ukraine March 30, 2022.
5

Space Needle-sized asteroid heading for Earth in close flyby

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by