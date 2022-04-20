The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Malawi president plans to move embassy to Jerusalem, MP tells ‘Post’

Christian MP Joyce Chitsulo was in Israel last month on an Israel Allies Foundation trip.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 20, 2022 17:46

Updated: APRIL 20, 2022 17:49
MP Joyce Chitsulo (photo credit: LINKEDIN)
MP Joyce Chitsulo
(photo credit: LINKEDIN)

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera plans to move his country’s embassy to Jerusalem, according to MP Joyce Chitsulo. 

“I would be lying if I told you a timeframe, but I hope the move will happen soon,” Chitsulo said last month during a visit to Israel through the Israel Allies Foundation.

Chitsulo is the local chair of her parliament’s Israel Allies Caucus, a pro-Israel caucus focused on supporting Israel through faith-based diplomacy. Its members believe in the biblical connection of Jews and Christians to Israel and stand for Israel as a result.

Chitsulo has held her position since 2019.

“I remember the president’s first national address, how he mentioned having an embassy in Jerusalem,” Chitsulo recalled. “That was very good, and I rose up and supported him.”

Since then, she said, she and her fellow pro-Israel parliamentarians have been riling up others to join the cause - both inside and outside of parliament. 

“We are recruiting others to make sure it is known to the president that he has political support for the move,” Chitsulo stressed. “Most Malawians would not complain, but there may be a small percentage who do. So, it is our duty to mobilize the people to support the president and give him the strength to move forward with the plan.

“If it is just a quiet dream, it may die. So, we have to continue to speak up about it.”

Christian MPs from around the world sign a declaration calling for Israel to be allowed to build where it wants to in Jerusalem. (Credit: AVI HAYUN)Christian MPs from around the world sign a declaration calling for Israel to be allowed to build where it wants to in Jerusalem. (Credit: AVI HAYUN)

Chitsulo said that she has always loved Israel, but she only became politically active for Israel when she joined parliament in 2019. She received the caucus chairmanship because the previous chair was not reelected.

“Being a Christian, I believe in the Bible,” she told The Jerusalem Post. “I believe the Bible stories and I believe that as a Christian I am mandated by God to make sure I stand for Israel. God will bless those who will stand for Israel and so I feel compelled to do so.”

Around 44% of the Malawi population is Protestant Christian, according to the World Atlas. Another 18% are Roman Catholic and 13% other types of Christians. Only 19% of the population is Sunni Muslim. 

The Israel Allies Foundation coordinates a network of more than 50 Israel Allies caucuses worldwide, including the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus, the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, and caucuses in Europe, Latin America, Australia and Africa. Around 20 caucus chairs were on the March trip.



Tags Jerusalem christianity Embassy move Israel Allies Foundation Malawi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin demands Russia gain control of Jerusalem church as promised

Church of St Alexander Nevsky, Jerusalem.
2

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple
3

Jewish group demands Le Pen remove ‘white supremacist dog whistle’

Marine Le Pen, leader of French far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) party and candidate for the 2022 French presidential election, gestures as she delivers a speech after partial results in the first round of the 2022 French presidential election are announced, in Paris, France, April
4

Ukraine postal service issues 'Russian warship, f***k you!' stamp

Snake Island (illustrative).
5

Gantz ends West Bank closure amid Temple Mount violence

Palestinian protesters hurl stones towards Israeli security forces during clashes on the holy month of Ramadan at the Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Maariv - Passover times
Maariv - Passover guide
Maariv - Recipes for Passover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by