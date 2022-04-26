The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

Colombian senator to 'Post': Christianity is Judaism for gentiles

Meet Colombia's first-known Jewish senator, Edgar Palacio Mizrahi.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 26, 2022 13:16

Updated: APRIL 26, 2022 13:35
Colombian Senator Edgar Palacio Mizrahi (photo credit: Courtesy Colombian Senator Edgar Palacio Mizrahi)
Colombian Senator Edgar Palacio Mizrahi
(photo credit: Courtesy Colombian Senator Edgar Palacio Mizrahi)

“Christianity is Judaism for gentiles,” Colombian Senator Edgar Palacio Mizrahi said last month during a visit to Israel.

The founder of the country’s Columbian Senate Friends of Israel Allies Caucus, usually chaired by Evangelical or other Christian supporters of Israel, Mizrahi is Jewish. 

But it was only recently that he discovered his Jewish roots.

Mizrahi was raised by his Catholic father, but always wondered about his mother’s name – Mizrahi – the same name that he uses. Then, just before his grandfather died, he received a surprise: Shmuel Mizrahi, his mother’s father, passed on his tefillin and a copy of his Jewish marriage certificate (ketubah) to the senator. 

“That is how I discovered my identity and started studying more about my past,” he told The Jerusalem Post.

Mizrahi said that he learned that his family was originally from Greece and among the Jews who were deported during the Holocaust. Many of his extended family members were gassed at Treblinka death camp. 

He also discovered that he has several family members in Israel. 

Today, Mizrahi said that he practices a “theological branch of Judaism.” And he is the only known Jewish senator in Colombia to date.

“I am a philosopher,” he said. 

Mizrahi was in Israel in March as part of the Israel Allies Foundation Chairman’s Conference mission to Israel, along with around 20 other Christian and pro-Israel parliament members. The group took part in diplomatic and religious meetings and toured the country. 

Mizrahi founded his country’s caucus in 2019 and took a mission of 40 pro-Israel Colombians to Israel that same year. 

Latin American support for Israel on rise 

In general, Latin American support for Israel has been on the rise for the past decade, as the Evangelical Christian community grows in those countries. According to recent surveys, around 20% of Latin Americans are now Evangelicals, rising to close to 30% in Brazil and more than 40% in much of Central America.

For example, Christianity was behind Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales’ decision to move his country’s embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Mizrahi said that “there is a lot of Palestinian influence in Colombia in the media and also in Congress.” He said that when he tried to form the caucus there was opposition. But “I went into political combat and won. They respect me.”

Christian MPs from around the world sign a declaration calling for Israel to be allowed to build where it wants to in Jerusalem. (Credit: AVI HAYUN)Christian MPs from around the world sign a declaration calling for Israel to be allowed to build where it wants to in Jerusalem. (Credit: AVI HAYUN)

Dreaming of collaboration 

He is known for defending Israel’s right to its biblical land and has pushed for access to all biblical sites in Judea and Samaria for people of all faiths, including Jews and Christians. Mizrahi was named among the "Top 40 Latin American pro-Israel advocates and leaders" in 2021 by Jewish News Syndicate

Today, he hopes to push his government to continue to improve relations with Israel so the countries can collaborate more in the areas of technology and academia. 

“Israel is a country that was a desert and actually exports water,” he told the Post. “Theodore Herzl dreamed of a country and now that country exists. I also have dream for my country – less poverty, more development. A country that wins Nobel Prizes for science – just like Israel.”



Tags colombian jews Colombia Israel Allies Foundation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by