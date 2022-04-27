The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>

The Christian World portal is presented in collaboration with Bnai Zion >>
Jerusalem Post Christian World

32 Guatemalan streets, plazas named ‘Jerusalem’ since embassy move

“The people are with Israel,” said Congressman Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: APRIL 27, 2022 03:53

Updated: APRIL 27, 2022 03:54
Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee in Israel in March 2022 (photo credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN)
Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee in Israel in March 2022
(photo credit: MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN)

It has been four years since Guatemala became the second country to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and at least one of its congressmen, Dr. Fidel Reyes Lee, said it will never move back.

“Politicians change, the president can change, but the people of Guatemala don’t change,” Reyes Lee told The Jerusalem Post on a recent visit to Israel for the Israel Allies Foundation Chairman’s Conference.

He said that to ensure that the moving of the embassy to Jerusalem was permanent, the government made it not just a declaration but a law that includes educating the country’s more than seven million children about Israel as part of their school curriculum.

Moreover, he said, since the move, Guatemala has named 32 streets and plazas “Jerusalem” in honor of the capital of Israel. 

“It was a two-prong strategy: Education and legislation,” Reyes Lee said. “Israel has always been in the heart of the Guatemalan people – before it was a state and since it became a state.

“Guatemala was the second country to recognize Israel in 1948, and that is why we waited until the United States moved its embassy,” he continued. “When they did it, we wanted to be second, so we were.”

The embassy moved in May 2018. It is located in the Malha Technology Park.

Reyes Lee admitted that there were those politicians who opposed moving the embassy and some concerns that anti-Israel countries that do business with Guatemala might cease doing so because of the decision. However, he said, there have been no negative results. 

“What we needed was political will and a lot of courage,” he said.

He explained that the love of Israel comes from the people’s faith. More than 87% of Guatemalans are Christian, including nearly 40% who are Protestant Christians, according to the World Atlas. 

Reyes Lee himself is a Christian Zionist and the head of the local Israel Allies Caucus. He was also the congressperson to draft the law for moving the embassy.

He said that today he and members of the caucus are focused on fighting antisemitism. 

Guatemala is an IHRA observer country. It has been partnering with Yad Vashem since 2017 on an educational project to instruct students about the Holocaust. On January 27, each year – International Day of Commemoration in memory of the victims of the Holocaust – the country hosts a ceremony so that “the Holocaust will never be repeated,” Reyes Lee said.

“The people are with Israel,” he added. “I don’t believe it is possible for that to ever change.”



Tags Jerusalem Foreign embassy Guatemala Christian Zionism Embassy move
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeological dig in Turkey uncovers massive underground city

A Turkish flag, with the New and the Suleymaniye mosques in the background, flies on a passenger ferry in Istanbul, Turkey, April 11, 2019.
2

About 30% of COVID-19 patients suffer from 'long COVID' - study

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for Covid-19 in a lab at Leumit Health Care Services branch in Or Yehuda, on January 21, 2022.
3

Russia planned to invade Belarus after Lukashenko was reelected - GUR

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin (right) gestures next to Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko during their meeting at the Sirius educational center, in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, on February 15.
4

Israeli weapon seen used by Neo-Nazi Ukrainian unit against Russia

Members of Azov battalion attend a rally on the Volunteer Day honouring fighters, who joined the Ukrainian armed forces during a military conflict in the country's eastern regions, in central Kiev, Ukraine March 14, 2020.
5

When blood spills on Passover and Easter, it’s time to build the Temple

A computer-generated rendition of the Third Temple

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by