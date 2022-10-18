Is this the first and only Jew to head a Christian University?

The Worcester Massachusetts-based Assumption University board of trustees announced on Monday that Greg Weiner, Ph.D., has been elected the 17th President of the University. This announcement wouldn’t make any major headlines if it wasn’t for the fact that Weiner, who has successfully served as Assumption University's Interim President since last April, is a proud and observant Jew. Weiner celebrated a bar mitzvah in an orthodox congregation and is nowadays a member of a Conservative synagogue.

Who is Gred Weiner, Ph. D.?

Founded in 1904, Assumption University is a private, Roman Catholic university in Worcester, Massachusetts. The university was established by Augustinians of the Assumption. According to its website, Assumption University is a “premier for high-quality education, integrating career preparation and education of the whole person, drawing upon the best in the rich and centuries-long tradition of Catholic higher education.”

After a successful political consulting career in Washington DC, Weiner joined Assumption in 2011 as an assistant professor of political science. He was appointed associate professor and then full professor, and in 2019, became the University's Provost while also serving as Vice President of Academic Affairs.

In addition to his teaching duties, Weiner has served as an officer of the Representative Faculty Senate and contributed to Assumption's restructuring from a college to a university. In recognition of his dedication to Assumption students, Dr. Weiner was recognized with the Student Government Association's first "Above and Beyond" award for faculty. He is also the recipient of the Paul Ziegler Presidential Award for Excellence in Scholarship.

Weiner's articles have been published in The New York Times and The Washington Post in addition to several national magazines. He was interviewed by Tikvah Foundation’s podcast, hosted by Jonathan Silver. The podcast centered around a speech given by former US ambassador to the UN Daniel Patrick Moynihan, who delivered a pro-Zionist and Jewish speech after Israel was attacked in 1975 after the US convened and determined in resolution 3379 that “Zionism is a form of racism” by a vote of 72-35.

Weiner is the author of four books on American political thought and enjoyed an influential presence in Washington DC. Among his roles in national politics, Weiner served as communications director and policy advisor to several US Senators and founded the speech writing firm Content Communications, LLC.

"I am grateful to Assumption University's Board of Trustees and to the members of the presidential search committee for the extraordinary opportunity to lead this University," Weiner said of his appointment. "I am honored to help lead Assumption toward new possibilities that embrace our Catholic educational mission and welcome all, no matter who they may be, who seek to pursue the truth in the company of friends," he was quoted saying in a press release.

In a phone conversation with The Jerusalem Post, Weiner said that “growing up in a small town in Texas, we were the only Jewish family in town.” In his eyes, being the only Jew in the neighborhood “can give you more appreciation for your religion and other religions.”

As well as Weiner and many other US academics know, he is the only president of a Catholic or any type of Christian University. “I have tremendous respect for Catholic liberal education, it speaks to questions of the heart,” he said.

Catholic liberal education is “the cultivation of faith and reason for full human flourishing,” according to The Institute for Catholic Liberal Education. The institute “inspires and equips Catholic educators to renew today’s Catholic schools by drawing on the Church’s tradition of education, which frees teachers and students for the joyful pursuit of faith, wisdom, and virtue.” Based in the liberal arts and sciences, this educational vision that “was developed by the Catholic Church was the gold standard of formation for centuries.”

Weiner explained that the only Jewish education he received was from his grandparents while spending summers with them as a child. “My grandparents started an orthodox synagogue called Anshei Emunah in Florida near a retirement village where they lived,” he said after thinking for a second to remember the name of the congregation. He is now an active member of a Conservative Jewish congregation in Worcester Massachusetts.

He explained that Catholic liberal education entails the study of enduring ideas and truth for their own sake. “From the perspective of anthropology, the person is created in the image of God, which is also very Jewish,” Weiner said.

In the past, Jews weren’t allowed to be admitted into Catholic schools and Universities, yet nowadays that isn’t the case. “We welcome anyone who is interested in pursuing the truth in the company of friends,” Weiner said and quoted one of the university’s mottos.

Dr. Weiner earned a bachelor's degree in government from the University of Texas, Austin; a master's degree in liberal studies from Georgetown University; and a Ph.D. in government from Georgetown University.

"Dr. Weiner has demonstrated a strong commitment to the University's Catholic educational mission since first setting foot on the Assumption campus,” said Very Reverend Dennis M. Gallagher, Vice-Chairman of Assumption's Board of Trustees and Provincial Superior of North America, The Augustinians of the Assumption. He added that Weiner “is a man of deep faith, compassion and character, who brings great energy, innovative ideas, and humble leadership to everything he undertakes."