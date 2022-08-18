The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

TikToker rates kitschy bar mitzvah t-shirts, goes viral

One video, which has received nearly 350,000 views on the app as of Thursday, sees the TikToker rate each of the shirts in creativity and how it's presented in her personal opinion.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 11:33
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok. (photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)
It's completely unrealistic to prevent our youth from using TikTok.
(photo credit: Solen Feyissa/Unsplash)

A TikToker going by the handle @zarazehavah went viral last week for a video she posted where she rated Bar Mitzvah t-shirts.

The shirts, which Zara said she "found an entire box in [her] attic" after many years, have names of people whose bar and bat mitzvahs she attended years prior.

How many views are we talking? 

The video, which has received nearly 350,000 views on the app as of Thursday, sees the TikToker rate each of the shirts in creativity and how it's presented in her personal opinion. She made a follow-up video that received nearly 650,000 views.

@zarazahavah If your bar mitzvah shirt is here pls dont be sad i promise this is meant in good fun #jewish #jewishtiktok #jewishcheck #jewishgirl #jewishthings #story #storytime #Inverted ♬ original sound - Zara

The content written on the shirts consists of bad puns to Broadway musical references.

Among her favorite shirts was one that was "causing drama" because it was one that had all the names of the kids in the class written on it, but there were some people's names that may have been purposefully left off. 

@zarazahavah Replying to @heyimsnail again if your shirt is here pls know this is meant in good fun #jewish #jewishtiktok #jewishcheck #jewishgirl #jewishthings #story #storytime #Inverted ♬ original sound - Zara


Tags American Jewry bar mitzva social media clothing TikTok
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by