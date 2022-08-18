TikToker rates kitschy bar mitzvah t-shirts, goes viral

A TikToker going by the handle @zarazehavah went viral last week for a video she posted where she rated Bar Mitzvah t-shirts.

The shirts, which Zara said she "found an entire box in [her] attic" after many years, have names of people whose bar and bat mitzvahs she attended years prior.

How many views are we talking?

The video, which has received nearly 350,000 views on the app as of Thursday, sees the TikToker rate each of the shirts in creativity and how it's presented in her personal opinion. She made a follow-up video that received nearly 650,000 views.

The content written on the shirts consists of bad puns to Broadway musical references.

Among her favorite shirts was one that was "causing drama" because it was one that had all the names of the kids in the class written on it, but there were some people's names that may have been purposefully left off.