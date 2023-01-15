The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Catholic priest burned to death, another shot in north Nigeria

A Nigerian gunman, with a history of targeting Catholic priests, has burnt a priest to death and shot another.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 15:48
A view of St. Francis Catholic Church where worshippers were attacked by gunmen during Sunday mass service, is pictured in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria June 6, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA)
A view of St. Francis Catholic Church where worshippers were attacked by gunmen during Sunday mass service, is pictured in Owo, Ondo, Nigeria June 6, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TEMILADE ADELAJA)

Gunmen burned a Catholic priest to death and shot and injured his colleague in northwest Nigeria on Sunday, police said, the latest violence raising concerns about security ahead of an election next month.

The gunman's motivation for killing the priest.

Nigerians will vote for a new president on February 25 but kidnappings for ransom and killings by armed gangs in the north has lead to fears that polls may not be held in some areas.

The motive for the latest attack was not immediately clear but gunmen have previously targeted priests in the largely Muslim north.

Wasiu Abiodun, police spokesperson for Niger state, said in a statement that armed men torched the residence of Father Isaac Achi, of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, in Paikoro local government area, after failing to gain entry around 3:00 a.m.

Father Achi was burned to death while another priest identified as Father Collins, who was at the house, was shot and injured as he tried to escape.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres address a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria May 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ABRAHAM ACHIRGA) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres address a news conference in Abuja, Nigeria May 4, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ABRAHAM ACHIRGA)

He is recovering at a local hospital, Adiodun said.

"This is a sad moment. For a priest to be killed in such a manner means that we are not all safe. These terrorists have lost it, and drastic action is needed to end this ongoing carnage," said Niger state governor Sani Bello.

"This is a sad moment. For a priest to be killed in such a manner means that we are not all safe. These terrorists have lost it, and drastic action is needed to end this ongoing carnage,"

Sani Bello, Niger state governor 


Tags crime nigeria religion murder Catholic catholic church
